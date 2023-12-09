Lights Upgraded at Three City of Loveland Parks

Three City of Loveland parks are looking a little brighter these days thanks to the efforts of Loveland’s Parks and Recreation Department along with utilizing rebates available through Platte River Power Authority’s Efficiency Works advising and rebates program.

The following projects were completed over the summer and received rebates for new LED lighting:

• Tennis courts in Dawyne Webster Veterans Park, 401 W. 13th St.

• New basketball courts and renovated tennis courts off Logan Drive at North Lake Park, 2626 N. Taft Ave.

• Two ballfields at Fairgrounds Park, 405 S. Cleveland Ave.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

Loveland parks are open from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily. Making sure these park amenities are reliably lit enables visitors to use these in the evening hours. Each project is anticipated to result in significant energy and cost savings for years to come and to further protect resources, existing light poles were fitted for the new LED lighting fixtures.

Parks Coordinator Jeanne Boswell applied for and received the Efficiency Works rebates. “By participating in the Efficiency Works program to support lighting updates, we helped protect the environment and our budget,” said Boswell.

Loveland’s park lighting projects were budgeted for completion in 2023 under the City of Loveland’s Capital Improvement Fund.

Efficiency Works provides rebates, incentives and technical assistance to homeowners and businesses to help increase energy efficiency and reduce operating costs and environmental impacts. Rebates provided by Efficiency Works totaled $108,774.

Efficiency Works is a collaboration between the utilities of Estes Park Power & Communications, Fort Collins Utilities, Longmont Power & Communications, Loveland Water and Power and Platte River Power Authority.

The City of Loveland has 35 public park areas. For more information, visit LovGov.org/Parks.

To learn more about Efficiency Works, visit EfficiencyWorks.org.