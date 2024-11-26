Final Connection of Poudre River Trail Opens: A Milestone for Northern Colorado Communities

The long-anticipated completion of the Poudre River Trail (PRT) through Fort Collins is here. On Monday, November 25, the final segment will open to the public, marking a significant achievement for Northern Colorado—a continuous trail stretching from Bellvue to Greeley.

The last paved segment connects Colorado State University’s Environmental Learning Center (ELC) to the existing trail near Rigden Reservoir. This addition, alongside recently finished sections linking Arapaho Bend Natural Area to I-25 and the ELC to the Great Western Railroad crossing, provides seamless access for trail users traveling from Bellvue to Timnath.

“This is more than a trail—it’s a thread that weaves our communities together,” says Greg Oakes, landscape architect and co-project manager for the City of Fort Collins. “Projects like this remind us of the power of collaboration and the importance of creating spaces where people can connect with nature and each other.”

A Legacy Built Through Partnership

The Poudre River Trail is a result of decades of effort, beginning with its first segment completed in 1978. Thanks to a $2 million grant from the Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) Connect Initiative Program, awarded in 2019, and the support of key partners, this final connection became a reality. Partners include the Larimer County Department of Natural Resources, the towns of Windsor and Timnath, Colorado State University, and the Great Western Railroad.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have so many organizations invested in making this trail a reality,” shares Dave “DK” Kemp, senior trails planner. “This project reflects the heart of our community, where people and organizations work together for the greater good. It’s an example of what we can accomplish when we come together.”

A Beloved Community Resource

For local residents, the Poudre River Trail is more than a recreational amenity; it’s a cherished corridor that connects neighborhoods, promotes wellness, and preserves access to the Cache la Poudre River’s natural beauty.

“This trail has been a part of my family’s life for years, and I can’t wait to experience it fully connected,” says Fort Collins resident and cyclist Rachel Martinez. “Whether we’re riding bikes, walking the dogs, or just enjoying the view, the Poudre River Trail is where our community comes alive.”

Timnath resident Jack Reynolds echoes this sentiment. “This isn’t just a trail—it’s a gift to Northern Colorado. It’s a way to stay active, connect with neighbors, and appreciate the incredible landscape we call home.”

Looking Ahead

While the trail’s Fort Collins section is complete, efforts continue to close remaining gaps throughout the region, with plans to finish by 2025. A celebratory event, featuring partner organizations and local stakeholders, is in the works to honor this achievement.

The Poudre River Trail now spans 45 miles, connecting communities across Northern Colorado with a paved, multi-use path that celebrates the natural heritage of the Cache la Poudre River. As more connections are completed, this vital link will strengthen regional ties and ensure access to the outdoors for generations to come.

For more information about the Poudre River Trail, visit fcgov.com/parkplanning/poudretrail.