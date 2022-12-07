Five-Time Grammy® Nominee David Arkenstone Kicks Off 18-Date, 3-State A Winter’s Eve Concert Tour in Colorado to Spark Your Holiday Spirit

David’s concert is an enchanting journey from first note to last, taking us from a peaceful stroll through untouched snow to the frenetic and joyous yuletide energy of the season. You will find yourself wrapped in memories of ice skating with loved ones or drinking warm cider on a chilly winter night, snow softly falling all around.

In anticipation of A Winter’s Eve Concert, David says, “I’m very excited to be touring again with my holiday show. We’ve definitely missed performing live. My band and I have a fun evening planned for you with holiday favorites and my own winter-inspired songs. I’m hoping to reconnect with a lot of my fans and see some snow along the way!”

A Winter’s Eve Concert with David Arkenstone & Friends marks David’s live concert return to Colorado after nearly a decade. Receiving Grammy® nominations in 2022, 2020, 2005, 2001, and 1992, David’s music is often influenced by the beauty of nature, Native American traditions, Celtic dance, medieval folklore, and the realm of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle Earth. This concert will embrace Colorado with the glorious music of the holiday season, passionate compositions, heartwarming stories, and virtuoso musicianship.

Tickets are on sale now for A Winter’s Eve Concert with David Arkenstone & Friends at davidarkenstone.com. Attendees may opt for a VIP Experience that includes a post-show meet & greet, preferred seating, a lanyard with tour laminate, a signed photo, and a custom compilation CD. For more information and complete tour updates, visit davidarkenstone.com.

About David Arkenstone

5-time Grammy® Nominee David Arkenstone has established himself as one of the best contemporary instrumentalists of our time. This visionary continues to create distinctive tracks that inspire the imagination. A musical storyteller, David is passionate about taking listeners on a journey, creating sonic tapestries that evoke every emotion. “I envision a place where I would like to go, or an adventure I would like to take and let my imagination run free,” says David. “I’ve gotten countless messages from listeners who love to take these journeys with me. I’m sometimes surprised by how powerfully people respond to my music.”

David enjoys touring and meeting his fans from around the world. “One of the most exciting things about performing live is the interaction I have with the audience. It’s very different than making a recording, where you’re not sure who will be listening to it. A lot of the roots of our musicianship come into focus in a live situation. You’re in the moment, you perform your best, and many times reach new heights – then it’s gone, and on to the next one!”