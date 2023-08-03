Flobots To Headline Horsetooth Fest September 9th at Elizabeth Hotel

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Horsetooth Fest (hf/5) is thrilled to announce the Flobots as Saturday’s headlining act! Horsetooth Fest is coming to the Elizabeth Hotel and surrounding venues in Old Town September 8-10 for a spectacular weekend of independent film, music, and art installations.

In its fifth year, hf/5 has evolved from an international film festival to a multimedia arts event that celebrates filmmakers, artists, musicians, technology leaders, and passionate film enthusiasts worldwide. Enjoy a curated selection of short films (including films banned in their creators’ home countries), local musicians performing film and TV scores, art installations, mind-blowing technology demonstrations, and more exciting music acts to be announced.

“Horsetooth Fest is set to be an unforgettable experience, and we’re especially thrilled to announce the intimate VIP Flobots concert on the terrace of the Elizabeth Hotel,” said Jesse Nyander, a festival organizer at hf/5. “This exclusive performance will showcase hf/5’s incredible impact in a truly immersive and unforgettable musical experience.”

General Admission (GA) tickets for all three days of the festival are available for only $75. For an enhanced experience, the VIP package includes early access to the fest starting on Thursday, special music acts throughout the weekend, engaging panels, exclusive access to the filmmakers’ green room, and an unforgettable afterparty on Sunday. VIP tickets are priced at $100 and also grant you access to all GA activities. VIP+ tickets are $125 and are required to enter the VIP music performances, including the Flobots. Tickets are now available

By championing provocative independent films worldwide, hf/5 sparks conversations, challenges stereotypes, and promotes cultural understanding. Attendees can expect a thought-provoking lineup that explores various themes and genres, ensuring there is something for every cinematic taste.

hf/5 is also proud to announce that 15% of proceeds from this year’s event will be donated to Blast N Scrap , a nonprofit bringing mutual aid and harm reduction to Northern Colorado through music.

