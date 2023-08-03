There’s Still Time to Apply for Senior Exemption on Property Tax

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The deadline to apply for the Colorado Senior Homeowners Property Tax Exemption has been extended

to Aug. 15 from July 15.

The Senior Exemption is available to those who:

-Are at least 65 years of age before January 1 of the year of the application,

-Owned their home for at least 10 consecutive years,

-And occupied their home as a primary residence for at least 10 consecutive years before January

1.

“Seniors frequently say how much they appreciate this exemption,” says Larimer County Assessor Bob

Overbeck. “I want anyone eligible to apply and not miss out on these savings.” For those who qualify for

the exemption, 50% of the first $200,000 in actual value — $100,000 — is exempted from property tax.

To apply for the exemption, or get more information, visit the Larimer County Assessor Exemption Web

Page or contact the Larimer County Assessor’s Office at 970-498-7050.