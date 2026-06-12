Food Truck Rally Serves Father’s Day Fun

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Wellington STAR Foundation event supports local food pantry

WELLINGTON — Families can celebrate Father’s Day with food, games, and community giving at the Wellington STAR Foundation Food Truck Rally on Sunday, June 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rice Elementary, 7097 NW Frontage Road.

Community Message

The free event invites families to skip the backyard barbecue and bring Dad out for an afternoon on the field near 5th Street north of Rice Elementary. Admission is free, but guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items. All collected food will be donated directly to the Wellington Food Pantry.

Food trucks will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and a cornhole tournament will run from noon to 2 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs, canopies, and coolers.

A $5 donation will also give attendees a chance to win a 65-inch TV.

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Vendor booth spaces are available for $25, with limited spots open.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton:



Community events like this are exactly why I believe in the Daily Update. From food truck rallies to local fundraisers, we help Northern Colorado readers stay connected to what is happening close to home. Start receiving the next Daily Update here: Community events like this are exactly why I believe in the Daily Update. From food truck rallies to local fundraisers, we help Northern Colorado readers stay connected to what is happening close to home. Start receiving the next Daily Update here: https://northfortynews.com/trial