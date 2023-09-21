Fort Collins Symphony Begins 100th Season with Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy”

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Fort Collins Symphony (FCS), led by Maestro Wes Kenney, invites audiences to join in the celebration of its 100th anniversary with the first of a blockbuster concert season at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the Fort Collins Lincoln Center and via livestream.

The “Brilliant Beethoven” concert features Ludwig van Beethoven’s monumental Symphony No. 9, “Ode to Joy.” According to Maestro Kenney, “Beethoven’s 9th is the first choral symphony featuring four soloists and chorus, singing Schiller’s homage to brotherhood, the Ode to Joy. This anthem of freedom and peace sets the stage for our celebration throughout the season.” The orchestra will be joined on-stage by vocalists Tiffany Blake, Nicole Asel, John Lindsey, Graham Anduri, and the Larimer Chorale, Michael Todd Krueger, Director.

The “Brilliant Beethoven” concert also includes William Grant Still’s shortest composition, the delightful Miniature Overture. Ottorino Respighi’s Ancient Airs & Dances No. 2 reflects the magic found in Baroque dances and music. The concert’s first half concludes with the Colorado premiere of Vince Oliver’s dynamic Las Vistas Doradas (Golden Views). This work received its world premiere this past June in Los Angeles at the Walt Disney Concert Hall with Maestro Kenney conducting.

Week-of-Concert Events:

Composer Talks: Join CSU professor Dr. K. Dawn Grapes for an entertaining and informative lecture about the upcoming featured composers. Hosted by the Friends of the Symphony. Light refreshments provided.

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Venue: Old Town Library, 201 Peterson St, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Admission: Free

Open Rehearsal: Attend an open rehearsal to learn firsthand what it takes for an orchestra to bring live music to the stage.

Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM – 8:15 PM

Venue: Lincoln Center, 417 W Magnolia St, Fort Collins, CO 80521

Admission: Free

Maestro’s Musings: Join Maestro Wes Kenney for a pre-concert lecture about the music to be performed.

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM – 7:00 PM

Venue: Lincoln Center, 417 W Magnolia St, Fort Collins, CO 80521

Admission: Included with ticket purchase

Single, season, bundled, student, and live-stream tickets are now on sale at LCTix.com or by calling the Lincoln Center Box Office at 970.221.6730.

The Fort Collins Symphony 2023-2024 Season is dedicated in memory of John E. Roberts. FCS Season sponsors are Arts Without End, City of Fort Collins Fort Fund, Colorado Creative Industries, National Endowment for the Arts, Dr. Ed Siegel, and Dr. Peter Springberg. “Brilliant Beethoven” sponsors are Bob and Diana Graziano and Gisela Hobman.

For more information, please contact Jeremy D. Cuebas, Marketing and Communications Director, at 970.482.4823 or via email at Marketing@FCSymphony.org.