Blue Arena and AXS Announce Exclusive Ticketing Agreement

Ticketing Platform to begin on September 21
AXS, a global leader in ticketing, will officially become the exclusive ticketing partner for Blue Arena starting September 21. Under the partnership, AXS will provide its full suite of solutions for all Blue Arena events including the primary tenant team, the Colorado Eagles.
“Partnering with AXS will streamline the process for fans to purchase tickets and speed event entry processes through single scan technology,” said Blue Arena General Manager Keller Taylor “This elevated ticketing experience will provide state-of-the-art technologies and marketing solutions that will allow fans to efficiently manage their tickets and offers in one place.”
As part of the elevated ticketing experience, fans will gain access to services like AXS Mobile ID, identity – based ticketing technology that allows customers to safely discover, transfer, and manage tickets for all Blue Arena events in a single app. Fans can also take advantage of the AXS Official Marketplace, a one-stop shop where they can securely buy and sell authenticated tickets, with guaranteed protection from fraudulent merchants and transactions.
“We are excited to bring the latest in ticketing technology to Blue Arena and add to our stable of world-class partners who bring the best in live entertainment to Colorado,” said Taylor Kern, Senior Vice President of Sales for AXS.
If fans do not have an AXS account yet, you will be walked through the steps to create your account before completing your purchase. In the event a ticket is purchased for you and then transferred, you will be directed to create an account through the email notifying you that you had tickets transferred to you. For more information about AXS and how to setup an account visit the AXS FAQ or support.axs.com.
About AXS
AXS is a global ticketing platform, offering best-in-class ticketing, marketing, and data technology in a single platform to suit every client size and type, from the most intimate music clubs to world championship sporting events. AXS is the ticketing partner for over 500 premier venues, sports teams, and event organizers across North America, Europe, Asia & Australia including the First Avenue, USGA, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Crypto.com Arena, Coachella, Stagecoach, The O2, and BLeague – Japan. AXS powers both primary and resale marketplaces, leveraging integrated technology and analytics to enable our partners to sell the right ticket to the right fan at the right price. For more, visit www.axs.com.
About the Budweiser Events Center
The OVG360 managed Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch Events Complex, located in Loveland, Colorado, is a 6,800 seat multi-purpose venue, which opened in September 2003, and is home to the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League. This multi-purpose facility can host concert settings in various capacities, hockey, basketball, indoor football, family shows, rodeos, trade shows and flexible set-ups to accommodate any event. The Budweiser Events Center, less than an hour drive from Denver and Cheyenne, Wyoming, has become the focal point for sports and entertainment in Northern Colorado. The Budweiser Events Center becomes Blue Arena in October 2023.
