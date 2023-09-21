Blue Arena and AXS Announce Exclusive Ticketing Agreement

AXS, a global leader in ticketing, will officially become the exclusive ticketing partner for Blue Arena starting September 21. Under the partnership, AXS will provide its full suite of solutions for all Blue Arena events including the primary tenant team, the Colorado Eagles.

“Partnering with AXS will streamline the process for fans to purchase tickets and speed event entry processes through single scan technology,” said Blue Arena General Manager Keller Taylor “This elevated ticketing experience will provide state-of-the-art technologies and marketing solutions that will allow fans to efficiently manage their tickets and offers in one place.”

As part of the elevated ticketing experience, fans will gain access to services like AXS Mobile ID, identity – based ticketing technology that allows customers to safely discover, transfer, and manage tickets for all Blue Arena events in a single app. Fans can also take advantage of the AXS Official Marketplace, a one-stop shop where they can securely buy and sell authenticated tickets, with guaranteed protection from fraudulent merchants and transactions.

“We are excited to bring the latest in ticketing technology to Blue Arena and add to our stable of world-class partners who bring the best in live entertainment to Colorado,” said Taylor Kern, Senior Vice President of Sales for AXS.