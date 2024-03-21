Fort Collins Symphony Concert Presents 100 Years of Iconic Film Music

As part of its Then & Now 100th Anniversary Season, and under the baton of Maestro Wes Kenney, the Fort Collins Symphony (FCS) presents a century of iconic film scores at its upcoming “Reel Music” concert. Audiences of all ages are invited to spend an evening immersed in the memorable music of Hollywood’s Silver Screen at the Timberline Church Auditorium at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2024.

“Reel Music,” a concert featuring cinematic music favorites from 1923 to today, includes: Rocky, The Pink Panther, The Lion King, Star Wars, Titanic, The Sound of Music, The Sting, The Shape of Water and more. The concert will also present Buster Keaton’s 1923 classic silent film The Goat with live accompaniment provided by the Fort Collins Symphony. Jeremy D. Cuebas, the Symphony’s “unofficial resident film music buff,” will share the history, influences, and significance of the featured films and their music.

As an added bonus, Fort Collins’ Lyric Cinema and the Symphony have teamed up to present a “Reel Music” retrospective that features four of the films in the April concert: Rocky, The Sting, The Pink Panther, and The Shape of Water. Dates and details of the film retrospective can be found at FCSymphony.org/Movies.

Members of Fort Collins Comic Con will be in costume at the performance to pose for pictures with audience members before the concert. Attendees are encouraged to join them by dressing up as their favorite film or TV characters. Please leave any/all costume weapons at home.

The Fort Collins Symphony invites audience members of all ages to enjoy this vibrant evening of live music on Friday, April 12, 2024.

Tickets/Details:

When: Friday, April 12, 2024, at 7:00 p.m.

Where: Timberline Church Auditorium, 2908 S Timberline Rd., Fort Collins, CO 80525

Cost: General Admission: Adult: $32, Student/Child: $12.

Tickets and more information: Available at FCSymphony.org/Movies or by calling the Lincoln Center Box Office at 970.221.6730 (Noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday – Saturday) or LCTix.com.

About the Fort Collins Symphony

The Fort Collins Symphony has been an integral part of Northern Colorado’s cultural fabric since 1923 when visionary violinist Editha Todd Leonard established the Fort Collins Community Orchestra. In 1950, conductor Will Schwartz transformed the orchestra into the fully-professional Fort Collins Symphony that we know today. The FCS is led by Maestro Wes Kenney, now in his 21st season as the orchestra’s Music Director and Conductor.

The Fort Collins Symphony’s 100th Anniversary Season is dedicated to the memory of long-time board member John E. Roberts.

“Then & Now: Reel Music” sponsors: Audiology Group of Northern Colorado, Gwen Hatchette & Mark Goldrich, Gisela Hobman, Holiday Twin Drive-In, Sage Benefit Advisors – Tim Hebert, and Timberline Church.

FCS Season sponsors: Arts Without End, City of Fort Collins Fort Fund, Colorado Creative Industries, David & Alison Dennis, Lyric Cinema, National Endowment for the Arts, Dr. Ed Siegel, and Dr. Peter Springberg.

Media Sponsors: CO Sound 105.5, KUNC 91.5 FM, KRFC 88.9 FM Radio FC, and North 40 News.

