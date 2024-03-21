Historic Milestone for Front Range Passenger Rail

Front Range Passenger Rail has made a milestone in the journey towards a more connected Colorado.

This week, leaders from across the state embarked on a first train ride, marking a significant step forward in our goal to establish passenger train service from Fort Collins to Pueblo.

Governor Jared Polis and other state and local officials boarded an Amtrak showcase train on March 7, traveling from Denver’s Union Station to Longmont. Gov. Polis gave opening remarks along with Amtrak President Roger Harris and Senator Stephen Fenberg.

It was a historic event for the first time since the 1960s when passenger rail served these communities.

Along the route, community members showed an outpouring of support as they were lined up to watch the train and take pictures.

While the journey was restricted to only going freight speeds, the time from Union Station to Longmont still beat the drive time.

BNSF Railway and Amtrak collaborated with the Governor’s office to make the journey possible.

This ride featured the proposed Front Range Passenger Rail plan and symbolizes our collective commitment to enhancing transportation infrastructure throughout Colorado and connecting people within our communities.

Front Range Passenger Rail is working with community, state, and federal partners to bring safe, efficient, and reliable train service back to the Front Range.

For more information visit ridethefrontrange.com.