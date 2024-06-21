Free Entertainment in Front of the Big Screen

June 21, 2024 admin Art & Lifestyle, Film 0
Photo by Ann H: https://www.pexels.com/photo/lens-of-movie-projector-5515483/

Have fun with your family and friends as you enjoy outdoor movies in Loveland parks throughout the summer.

Bring blankets, chairs, and a picnic dinner if you’d like (please, no alcohol or glass).

Weather permitting. Call 970.962.2336 for more information.

Cost: FREE*
Time: Dusk (approximately 8:45 p.m.)

*Dive-in movie at Winona Pool requires paid entry

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

June 14 – Migration (PG):

Cattail Creek Golf Course, 2116 W. 29th Street

Free SNAG for families 5:00 – 8:00P

Rocky Mountain Raptors Program (6:00 -8:00P)

Movie starts at dusk ~ 8:45P

July 12 – Super Mario Bros: The Movie (PG):

North Lake Park, Hammond Amphitheater (Near Loveland High School)

Mobile Rec Trailer Games 7-8:30P

Mario Inspired Obstacle Course Race

Movie starts at dusk ~ 8:45P

July 20 –  Surf’s Up (PG):

Winona Outdoor Pool, 1615 E. 4th Street SE

Pool entry fee required, bring your own float

Movie starts at dusk ~ 8:45P

 July 26 – Happy Feet (PG):

Foundry Plaza, 3rd Street between Lincoln & Cleveland

6:00P until the start of the movie: Ice-cream social, music and Mobile Rec Trailer Games

Movie starts at dusk ~ 8:45P

August 30 – Barbie (PG-13):

Mom’s Night Out – Grab your friends! Wine (6:30 – 9:00P, $), Photo Booth and Bad Mom Bingo with prizes!

North Lake Park, Hammond Amphitheater

Food Truck ($)

Movie starts at dusk ~ 8:15P

Support Northern Colorado Journalism

Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.

BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released!

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply