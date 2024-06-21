Free Entertainment in Front of the Big Screen

Have fun with your family and friends as you enjoy outdoor movies in Loveland parks throughout the summer.
Bring blankets, chairs, and a picnic dinner if you’d like (please, no alcohol or glass).
Weather permitting. Call 970.962.2336 for more information.
Cost: FREE*
Time: Dusk (approximately 8:45 p.m.)
*Dive-in movie at Winona Pool requires paid entry
June 14 – Migration (PG):
Cattail Creek Golf Course, 2116 W. 29th Street
Free SNAG for families 5:00 – 8:00P
Rocky Mountain Raptors Program (6:00 -8:00P)
Movie starts at dusk ~ 8:45P
July 12 – Super Mario Bros: The Movie (PG):
North Lake Park, Hammond Amphitheater (Near Loveland High School)
Mobile Rec Trailer Games 7-8:30P
Mario Inspired Obstacle Course Race
Movie starts at dusk ~ 8:45P
July 20 – Surf’s Up (PG):
Winona Outdoor Pool, 1615 E. 4th Street SE
Pool entry fee required, bring your own float
Movie starts at dusk ~ 8:45P
July 26 – Happy Feet (PG):
Foundry Plaza, 3rd Street between Lincoln & Cleveland
6:00P until the start of the movie: Ice-cream social, music and Mobile Rec Trailer Games
Movie starts at dusk ~ 8:45P
August 30 – Barbie (PG-13):
Mom’s Night Out – Grab your friends! Wine (6:30 – 9:00P, $), Photo Booth and Bad Mom Bingo with prizes!
North Lake Park, Hammond Amphitheater
Food Truck ($)
Movie starts at dusk ~ 8:15P
