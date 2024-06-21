Free Entertainment in Front of the Big Screen

Have fun with your family and friends as you enjoy outdoor movies in Loveland parks throughout the summer.

Bring blankets, chairs, and a picnic dinner if you’d like (please, no alcohol or glass).

Weather permitting. Call 970.962.2336 for more information.

Cost: FREE*

Time: Dusk (approximately 8:45 p.m.)

*Dive-in movie at Winona Pool requires paid entry

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

June 14 – Migration (PG): Cattail Creek Golf Course, 2116 W. 29th Street Free SNAG for families 5:00 – 8:00P Rocky Mountain Raptors Program (6:00 -8:00P) Movie starts at dusk ~ 8:45P July 12 – Super Mario Bros: The Movie (PG): North Lake Park, Hammond Amphitheater (Near Loveland High School) Mobile Rec Trailer Games 7-8:30P Mario Inspired Obstacle Course Race Movie starts at dusk ~ 8:45P July 20 – Surf’s Up (PG): Winona Outdoor Pool, 1615 E. 4th Street SE Pool entry fee required, bring your own float Movie starts at dusk ~ 8:45P July 26 – Happy Feet (PG): Foundry Plaza, 3rd Street between Lincoln & Cleveland 6:00P until the start of the movie: Ice-cream social, music and Mobile Rec Trailer Games Movie starts at dusk ~ 8:45P August 30 – Barbie (PG-13): Mom’s Night Out – Grab your friends! Wine (6:30 – 9:00P, $), Photo Booth and Bad Mom Bingo with prizes! North Lake Park, Hammond Amphitheater Food Truck ($) Movie starts at dusk ~ 8:15P