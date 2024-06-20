Fort Collins to Celebrate Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day on June 26 

The City of Fort Collins’ 36th edition of summer Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day is scheduled for Wednesday, June 26. Anyone using an active mode of transportation like biking, walking, scooting, or taking transit is welcome to participate, whether they’re going to or from work or a different destination. Local organizations will have stations set up along the City’s busiest bike routes, offering breakfast, snacks, goodies, and bike repairs.

“Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day is one of Fort Collins’ favorite unofficial holidays,” City of Fort Collins Active Modes Specialist AnnMarie Kirkpatrick said. “We’re excited to see everyone celebrate this well-loved event again this year.”

Breakfast stations will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. across Fort Collins. Some organizations will also offer afternoon or evening events for the commute home. A map of breakfast stations will be posted at fcgov.com/BTWD prior to the event.

Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day closing ceremonies will be at CSU Oval from 9:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. The ceremony will also include a few words from Councilmember Trish Canonico, music by Eastwood and Holly, recognition of the City’s Golden Handlebar award recipient, the City’s Signs and Pavement Markings Team, and Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day swag.

Participants are not required to register for Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day in advance but are encouraged to take a post-event survey afterward to help the City measure the impact of the year’s event. Based on 2023’s survey data, 5408 participants participated in Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day, with an average commute of 8.2 miles – preventing 44,236 vehicle miles traveled (VMT) or about 16 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (MTCO2e), equivalent to the annual emissions of roughly 3.5 gas-powered cars.

For more information on Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day, visit fcgov.com/BTWD.