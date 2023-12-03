Gardens on Spring Creek to Feature Holiday Light Experience 

The Gardens on Spring Creek (The Gardens) will host its annual Garden of Lights event Dec. 8 – 23, 2023 with entry times 5 – 8 p.m., nightly.

Join The Gardens for one of Northern Colorado’s favorite holiday traditions! Stroll through our whimsical, twinkling winter wonderland– a half-mile loop of illuminated flower beds, huge sculptural flowers, grapevines, butterflies, and other favorite garden creatures. All are constructed of more than 200,000 LED lights!

This year’s event will feature nightly visits with Santa and other rotating holiday entertainment, such as the Sugar Plum Furries Dog Troupe, LED entertainers, and holiday carolers. Keep warm with festive holiday drinks available nightly at our full bar. Kids four and under are free!



Gift Shop Features Botanically-Inspired Items

Visit the Gardens on Spring Creek Gift Shop for holiday gifts, home decor, jewelry, stocking stuffers, ornaments, and more. Locally grown holiday cacti and poinsettias are also available for sale.

About The Gardens on Spring Creek

The Gardens on Spring Creek is the community botanic garden of Fort Collins, Colorado. The 18-acre site opened in 2004 as part of an important partnership between the City of Fort Collins and the Friends of the Gardens on Spring Creek. Our mission is to enrich the lives of people and foster environmental stewardship through horticulture. Plan your visit at fcgov.com/gardens.

Friday, Dec. 8 – Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 | 5–9 p.m. | Gates Close at 8 p.m.