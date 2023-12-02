Music School Rocks its Way into Loveland Yards 

School of Rock Franchisee Proves Rock and Roll is Here to Stay with New Loveland Location

School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education inspiring the world to rock on stage and in life, announced it will be opening its newest location at Loveland Yards in January.

School of Rock is an ingenious concept that gets kids and adults rocking out to the classics and on stage performing with their peers. Music programs are designed to create a supportive environment where music students of all skill levels are comfortable yet challenged at every turn. In addition to individual private music instruction on guitar, bass, vocals, keyboards, and/or drums, students also learn how to perform with their peers in a weekly band rehearsal. The team dynamic creates a supportive and motivating environment where kids feel inspired to excel.

Franchise owners Chuck and Donna Silber opened their first School of Rock in Fort Collins in August of 2020 and have been rocking non-stop ever since. Chuck is a lifelong classic rocker and multi-instrumentalist. His wife, Donna, is a music aficionado with years of experience in early childhood education. Together, they have seen well over 300 concerts together over the course of their marriage.

“We always loved Northern Colorado, and because of its vibrant local music scene, we also felt it would be the perfect place for School of Rock,” said Donna Silber, General Manager and Co-Owner. “Having just celebrated the third anniversary of our Fort Collins location, the incredible support we’ve received from that community has certainly validated our decision. We are thrilled to now be bringing the world’s most revolutionary music school to Loveland Yards.”

Our proprietary music education system, The School of Rock Method™, has successfully taught hundreds of thousands of students around the world. Our method builds musical proficiency through our performance-based music curriculum, where we combine one-on-one instruction with group rehearsals and live performances, teaching students how to play together as a band. The SongFirst™ approach starts students on their musical journey by teaching the songs that inspire them. Our exclusive Method Book™ collection supports our unique curriculum. Supportive Method App™, which solidifies our teaching method and supports student learning between lessons and rehearsals. This revolutionary music education system is patented, meaning you can only find it at School of Rock®.

School of Rock Loveland is located at 5721 McWhinney Blvd. Suite A5737 will be opening in January 2024. For more information on the school, please contact Chuck or Donna Silber at 970-786-ROLL. Information on our programs can also be found at loveland.schoolofrock.com.

ABOUT SCHOOL OF ROCK

School of Rock® helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop the tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1998, School of Rock® has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 350 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, the School of Rock® has grown its student count from 4,000 to over 40,000. School of Rock® offers a wide variety of music lessons, including guitar lessons, singing lessons, and piano lessons. The patented, revolutionary School of Rock Method™ builds musical proficiency through the proprietary Method App™, Method Book™ collection, SongFirst™ approach, and performance-based music curriculum.