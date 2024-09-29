Greeley Receives $15,000 Grant to Improve Trail Accessibility

The City of Greeley is excited to announce the award of a $15,000 grant from the Rails to Trails Conservancy to fund an accessibility audit of two popular regional trails: the Poudre River Trail and the Sheep Draw Trail. The audit will identify current accessibility needs and develop accessibility standards for future trails.

Since 2008, RTC has distributed nearly $3.4 million across more than 420 grants to 260+ organizations. This year’s grantees are working to support, develop, and activate local and regional trail networks through projects and programming, helping to create equitable access to safe spaces where people can walk, bike, and be active outside in the communities where they live.

The Poudre River and Sheep Draw Trails provide approximately 16 miles of off-street pathways for cyclists, walkers and runners, drawing in more than 15,000 monthly visitors. This project will help make the trails more accessible, ensuring that all community members can enjoy Greeley’s quality-of-life amenities like trails.

About the Trails Accessibility Standards Project

The grant will help fund a consultant who specializes in outdoor accessibility. The consultant will thoroughly review the trails to identify areas for accessibility improvement, such as trail surfaces, signage, and the availability of benches and seating.

In addition to the audit, the Natural Areas & Trails division will form an accessibility advisory committee. Residents with disabilities and organizations that support them will be invited to join the committee, ensuring the community’s needs are heard and addressed. Work on the project will begin this fall, with the accessibility audit scheduled for completion in 2025.

For more information on Greeley’s Natural Areas & Trails visit www.GreeleyGov.com/natural- areas.