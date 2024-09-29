Pickleballer Kyle Yates Named to Pickleball Hall of Fame

Colorado Pickleball, a franchising partner for Utah-based The Picklr indoor pickleball, announces that the Pickleball Hall of Fame has selected Kyle Yates as one of two professionals to be inducted. The induction ceremony is scheduled for November 14 in Mesa, Ariz.

Colorado Pickleball is owned and managed by Colorado businessmen Jim Lautzenheiser, Chad Preiss, Randy Halfpop, and professional pickleball player Kyle Yates. The Picklr provides multiple generations an opportunity to learn and play pickleball comfortably indoors.

Yates, 29, a partner in Colorado Pickleball, is the youngest member elected to the Hall. He became a professional pickleball player in 2015, moved to Colorado in 2023, and became a co-owner of The Picklr Colorado. His goal is to connect the pickleball communities by developing The Picklr franchises across Colorado and Wyoming.

“I was once told, ‘Find a job you love, and you never have to work a day in your life.’ Well, I’ve found that through pickleball,” Kyle said. “I’m excited to keep sharing that pickleball passion with the rest of the world, especially right here at home in Colorado.”

Kyle played tennis and soccer while growing up in Florida, finding pickleball in 2011 at age 15. At 21, he became a US Open Pro Pickleball Champion, a title he’d claim seven times in as many years. In 2018, the World Pickleball Federation officially named him the number-one ranked player.

His reign of victories continued with seven U.S. Open pro doubles titles, two Tournament of Champions pro doubles titles, and four USAP National Championships pro doubles titles; in 2018, the World Pickleball Federation named him the world’s number one doubles player.

Kyle competed in Major League Pickleball for five seasons and still plays on the Association of Pickleball Players tour. He competes in international events and promotes the sport around the world. He’s currently the first-round draft pick for the Brisbane Breakers MLP team in Australia.