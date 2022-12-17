Greeley’s Union Colony Civic Center Announces Spring 2023 Semester Lineup, Launches Public Ticket Sales

Greeley’s Union Colony Civic Center announces its spring 2023 lineup of performances with tickets on sale now. The semester of shows kicks off with the soulful sounds of Grand Funk Railroad, features a spectacular performance by the Peking Acrobats, and hosts the premiere performance of Madagascar the Musical.

Tickets are available at the box office, 701 10th Ave., by calling (970) 356-5000, and online at UCStars.com. Visit ucstars.com/ticket-policies for more information.

Early Ticket Access and Discounts through UCCC Backstage Stars

Support the arts and receive exclusive perks with an annual membership to UCCC Backstage Stars. Choose from one of five membership tiers, ranging from a yearly donation of $500-$50. All memberships include discounted tickets to UCCC-sponsored performances, early ticket purchases 48 hours before the public, and more. Visit UCStars.com/members for more details.

Seasons of Sound at Greeley’s Union Colony Civic Center

The spring 2023 lineup continues a journey through a variety of musical expressions and experiences. With forceful pop melodies, swing, blues, and world music, each performance offers a different interpretation of how music can be performed and appreciated.

7:30 pm, Friday, January 13 | $75-$40

Grand Funk Railroad brings “The American Band” tour to Greeley for a high-energy concert experience. The group laid the groundwork for bands like Foreigner, Journey, Van Halen, and Bon Jovi with its signature hard-driving sound and muscular instrumentation.

7:30 pm, Saturday, February 4 | $60-$32

A vibrant blend of jazz, swing, and Dixieland, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy brings its legendary live show to a new generation. The group’s horn-infused music reintroduced swing at the “Super Bowl XXXIII Halftime Show,” and after nearly 30 years of paying tribute to this uniquely American art form, the group shows no signs of slowing down.

7:30 pm, Saturday, February 11 | $60-$32

Witness more than 2,000 years of tradition, perfection, and spectacle at a performance by The Peking Acrobats with The Shanghai Circus. This Chinese acrobatic extravaganza offers more than a glimpse into the fascinating traditions of the Orient with sensational Chinese acrobatics, comedy, balancing feats, and much more.

Kingfish Ingram



7:30 pm, Saturday, March 4 | $60-$32

After the release of his Grammy-nominated debut album “Kingfish,” vocalist and songwriter Christone “Kingfish” Ingram quickly became the defining blues voice of his generation. With eye-popping guitar playing and reach-out-and-grab-you-by-the-collar vocals, Ingram performs every song with unmatched passion and precision.

Danú



7 pm, Thursday, March 16 | $38-$20

With combinations of flute, tin whistle, fiddle, button accordion, bouzouki, and vocals (Irish and English), Danú takes its audiences on a musical journey to their native Ireland, offering a moving and memorable concert experience.

7:30 pm, Saturday, April 8 | $40-$32

Don’t miss the national premier of this family, musical experience. This smash hit musical features all of your favorite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

6:30 pm, Wednesday, April 19 | All Tickets $5

Comedian Robert Post barely survived middle school. Struggling because of various learning disabilities, he found that making people laugh saved him. In this multimedia performance, kids talk to kids (along with a generous dose of Post’s signature humor) in a compelling, funny, and educational show.

7:30 pm, Friday, April 21 | $60-$32

“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience” is one the nation’s most innovative and unique shows utilizing the works of The Beatles. Every show is different, every show is interactive, and every show proves that The Beatles music truly is the soundtrack to our lives.

2023 Sponsors

The Union Colony Civic Center staff is deeply grateful to the spring 2023 sponsors, whose generous support allows the UCCC to continue in its mission of providing the community with world-class entertainment. The spring 2023 semester sponsors include:

Yoder Family of Companies

McDonald Toyota

Double Tree Greeley at Lincoln Park

Pioneer Press

UCHealth

To become a sponsor, please contact Celeste McCorvey at celeste.mccorvey@greeleygov.com or 970-350-9878.

The UCCC, 701 10th Ave., is Northern Colorado’s premier performing arts venue, owned and operated by the City of Greeley. With more than 100 events held per year, the UCCC offers various Broadway musicals, concerts, comedy shows, and many local dance and school performances.

Additional spring 2023 performances will be announced in the coming months. Visit ucstars.com for more information and to purchase tickets. Connect with the UCCC at facebook.com/UnionColonyCivicCenter.