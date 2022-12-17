HPBS Holiday Party & IBC Fundraising Event at The Boot Grill in Loveland

The High Plains Blues Society is excited to announce that they will be hosting a special holiday party at The Boot Grill in Loveland, CO, on Sunday, December 18. Music begins at 5:30 pm and keeps going until 8:30 pm. The event is free and open to the public, but donations are always appreciated!

Mr. Smyth Does Christmas will start the evening off with favorite holiday tunes that will warm your heart and get you dancing! Three Shots will continue the fun, performing roadhouse blues that are sure to keep you on your feet. Since they are headed for Memphis for the International Blues Contest (IBC), you can support Three Shots by donating at the event either by using their special QR code or simply placing cash in their tip jar.

As seating is limited, HPBS will use “family style” seating to help allow everyone a place to sit during the show. The Boot Grill is located at 4146 Clydesdale Parkway in Loveland, Colorado. Food and drinks are available at the venue, of course. Let’s get the holiday started with some great music and lots of fun! It’ll be the event of the year, so don’t miss it!