Green Chile Breakfast Burrito: March Colorado Proud Recipe of the Month

The best thing about breakfast burritos is that they’re not just for breakfast! They are a handy way to get all your macronutrients in a convenient, portable wrap that’s great any time of day.

Breakfast burritos are a staple in Colorado and can be found throughout the greater Southwest. The combination of cultural influences, culinary innovation, fresh ingredients, outdoor lifestyle, and community tradition makes Colorado a hotspot for amazing breakfast burritos. Whether enjoyed at a local diner, food truck, sitting around a campsite, or homemade in the kitchen, breakfast burritos exemplify the vibrant and diverse food culture of the Centennial State. What makes a breakfast burrito even more Colorado? Using local green chiles!

Burritos are customizable for any taste or diet and the ingredients are versatile and fun to try in different combinations. We love green chile for the punch that it gives, its pungency ranges between 5,000 and 20,000 Scoville Heat Units, the measurement method used to rank chile heat. Pueblo chiles are comparable to moderate jalapeno peppers, and are usually a little warmer than cayenne peppers according to the Pueblo Chile Growers Association.

You can find several ways to make this breakfast burrito Colorado Proud by purchasing local tortillas, eggs, canned or frozen pueblo chiles, and cheese as ingredients. We’re taking a shortcut by using ready-made green chile sauce, but you can order Pueblo green chiles and make your own green chile sauce the night before.

Find your closest local producer, farmers’ market, or local grocery retailer on ColoradoProud.com. In the meantime, try this delicious recipe from Ready Foods and make your next burrito memorable by shopping local!

Green Chile Breakfast Burrito

From the team at Ready Foods

Yield: 2 burritos

Prep time: 10 minutes

Bake time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons Oil

½ cup Onion, diced

1 cup Potato, shredded on a box grater

1 clove Garlic, minced

4 Eggs, beaten

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 Tortillas, large (like Raquelita’s Tortillas)

1 cup Beans, pinto or black

1 to 2 cups of Green Chile Sauce (we love using Santiago’s)

Optional: Add a protein, like bacon, chorizo or breakfast sausage (go Colorado Proud with Polidori Sausage) and grated cheese or queso sauce.

Directions:

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add onions and potatoes and cook until onions are translucent and potatoes are starting to crisp. During the last few minutes of cooking, add garlic and season to taste with salt and pepper. Remove from the pan. Heat remaining tablespoon of oil in skillet and add beaten eggs. Scramble until desired consistency. Meanwhile, heat tortillas in either a skillet, the microwave, or the oven. Warm beans in a microwave or pan until hot. Separately, warm green chile sauce. How to assemble to-go: Place the warm tortilla on a large piece of foil. Top each tortilla with potatoes, scrambled eggs and beans. Add meat or cheese, if desired. Finally, add about a quarter cup of green chile. Roll the burrito up with foil and enjoy on the go! How to plate: Fill the warm tortilla with potatoes, scrambled eggs and beans. Add meat and cheese, if desired, and top with a tablespoon of chile sauce. Roll up the burrito and smother with warm green chile sauce and a drizzle of queso.