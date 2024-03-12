Northern Colorado Hazardous Weather Outlook: Up to Four Feet of Snow Expected

By Blaine Howerton | North Forty News

A significant storm will likely affect the region beginning Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook along the Front Range. Up to 4 feet of snow is expected in the foothills and along the Front Range.

The outlook warns that the Denver metro area will likely get 8-16 inches of snow, and travel through the foothills and mountains may be impossible for several days.

According to the NWS, the weather will warm up again by the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday are expected to be at 49 degrees.

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Denver/Boulder CO 1029 AM MDT Tue Mar 12 2024 COZ030>051-131630- Jackson County Below 9000 Feet- West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet- Grand and Summit Counties Below 9000 Feet- South and East Jackson/Larimer/North and Northeast Grand/ Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet- South and Southeast Grand/West Central and Southwest Boulder/ Gilpin/Clear Creek/Summit/North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet-Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet- Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet/Gilpin/Clear Creek/Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet- Central and Southeast Park County- Larimer County Below 6000 Feet/Northwest Weld County- Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet/West Broomfield County- North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet/Denver/West Adams and Arapahoe Counties/East Broomfield County- Elbert/Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet- Northeast Weld County-Central and South Weld County-Morgan County- Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties- North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet/North Lincoln County- Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet/South Lincoln County- Logan County-Washington County-Sedgwick County-Phillips County- 1029 AM MDT Tue Mar 12 2024 ...HEAVY SNOW LIKELY STARTING WEDNESDAY IN THE MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT IN THE DENVER AREA... This hazardous weather outlook is for northeast and north central Colorado. .DAY ONE...Today and Tonight Another round of snow will move into the high country late this evening and overnight. Accumulations by morning are expected to be less than 2 inches, except up to 4 inches around Rabbit Ears Pass. Scattered rain showers will spill onto the plains after midnight. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday A significant winter storm will impact the region late Wednesday through Friday. This storm will bring remarkable snowfall to to the Front Range mountains and foothills with 1 to 4 feet of snow expected. Travel may be impossible for multiple days in the mountains and foothills. Heavy snow will impact the Denver metro, Palmer Divide, and the rest of the I-25 corridor. Up to 2 feet of snow is possible over the Palmer Divide, and 8 to 16 inches possible around metro Denver. Travel in these areas will be very difficult from late Wednesday night through Friday morning, with the worst conditions expected during the day Thursday. The snow will taper off Thursday night into Friday morning. Drier and warmer temperatures are expected this weekend which will allow for travel conditions to improve in the heaviest hit areas. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation will not be needed today or tonight. $$ Danielson/Gimmestad