Here Chicky Chicky Chicky: The Post Chicken and Beer in Fort Collins is Tasty

There are plenty of high-end chicken restaurants in Fort Collins. They all have great options, even if you aren’t a chicken lover.

The POST near CSU’s campus in Fort Collins at 1002 S College is no exception. It’s in an old Wiener Snitzel building. It was converted to an IHOP just before The Post remodeled it a handful of years ago, turning it into a relaxing bar-restaurant setting for all ages to enjoy.

It was a date night. I took my date on a Wednesday at 8 pm to avoid the crowds. We had the restaurant almost to ourselves.

The exceptional wait staff sat us immediately.

You might see a trend with my ordering (for our readers who regularly read these articles). APPETIZERS ARE A MUST.

My date and I had gone almost all day without eating, so we were hungry!

So, we ordered not one but TWO appetizers.

We started with deviled eggs (a childhood favorite of mine) and Burrata and Marinated Peppers. The appetizers came within 10 minutes of ordering; they were fresh and had wonderfully unique flavors.

I had never had deviled eggs with crusted bacon bits on top. The texture was new and AMAZING.

Our waitress served the Burrata and Marinated peppers with fresh bread. The peppers were sweet, and the Barrata cheese was perfect.

Next up — entrees!

My date ordered the blackened Mahi, perfectly cooked, and presented with a fresh slice of heavenly bread, a bed of lettuce, tomato, and pickled onions. The Mahi came with shrimp grits and ONE MORE deviled egg. The Southern-style meal was beautiful.

But, if you know me, you understand I can’t go to a chicken place and not order fried chicken! The chicken and waffles tempted me.

Honestly, however, I have been to The Post before, and that’s what I ordered last time. It was wonderful then, but I needed to try the Half Bird this time.

I’m not a fan of white meat. And a half-bird, well, that doesn’t usually have two breasts. I asked for a favor to get a 2nd leg. Our waitress asked if it was okay if we waited just a little more because they had to “drop it, special.” This was fine for me. I prefer special!

The half-bird came out piping hot and fresh, hitting the mark!

It came with a side of slaw, which, by the way, is better than my mom’s slaw! It was sweet with broccoli and cabbage and was gone in about a minute.

The sweet cucumbers went even faster.

The menu at The Post has a little for everyone. They even have plant-based chicken!

And, after a hard day, the Alpine Mule took the edge off with a unique mixed drink flavor.

Give The Post a try, even if you have already been there! I give them an A!

For more information, visit postchickenandbeer.com.