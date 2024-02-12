Experimental Collective Fronted by Desert Daze Co-founder Phil Pirrone Share New Single

jjuujjuu returns with their first single of the new year, “SOME” featuring Brazilian psych rock band, Boogarins, and they’re coming to the Aggie in July. The Los Angeles-based experimental collective led by Desert Daze co-founder Phil Pirrone, are also confirmed to perform for the first time at Coachella this year, and have announced additional tour dates. Listen to “SOME (feat. Boogarins)” HERE and see tour dates below. jjuujjuu tour dates 4/12 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel 4/14 Indio, CA – Coachella 4/21 Indio, CA – Coachella 5/17 Austin, TX – 13th Floor 5/19 Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme 5/20 Detroit, MI – Lager House 5/21 Toronto, ON – The Garrison 5/27 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera a la ciutat 7/30 Ft Collins, CO – Aggie Theater 7/31 Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge 8/1 Vancouver, BC – The Pearl 8/6 Atlanta, GA – The Earl Tracked remotely between Los Angeles and Brazil between 2020/2021, Pirrone notes of the new song, “We sent the track to Boogarins, who added a really beautiful bridge to the song, and vocals oscillating between English and Portuguese. Something in this song recalls early childhood memories of Muppet Babies or Elton John ‘Benny and the Jets’… but in a really weird (but good) way. End result feels like a flower dancing on the sand under a Sao Paolo sun.” LISTEN & SHARE “SOME (FEAT. BOOGARINS)” In 2023, the collective performed in New York City, at London’s Wide Awake Festival, the San Diego Freakout Fest and more. They also launched their JJUUJJUU & Friends monthly residency at Los Angeles’ Gold Diggers which ran through the Fall of 2023, and recreated the annual closing ceremonies tradition of Desert Daze featuring explorations in improvisational music with special guests and surprises. Each show featured friends of the band and Desert Daze mainstays including John Dwyer & Tomas Dolas (OSEES), L.A. Witch, Morgan Delt, Kelli Scott (Failure), Bonnie & Larry of Death Valley Girls, Art Feynman, comedy From UCB’s Cardinal Redbird, KCRW DJs including Travis Holcolmbe and Tyler Boudreaux, a first ever pop-up gallery from Marquee Marauders Club, and much much more including surprise guests at each show. Look for much more from jjuujjuu in 2024! In 2011, after ten years of touring as a bass player, Pirrone borrowed an SG and a DL4, and began his exploration of recording looped based music. JJUUJJUU’s debut release, 2013’s FRST EP, and subsequent stand alone single, “Bleck,” began to build excitement about the project. Throughout this period the lineup and instrumentation of JJUUJJUU moved in step with the project’s ethos of ephemera and flux, as JJUUJJUU continued to tour in several different configurations with Pirrone at their center, sharing stages with Claypool Lennon Delirium, Tortoise, Allah-Las, Temples, Tinariwen and others. Over the next several years, Pirrone recorded in various spaces around California to document the songs that would eventually make up JJUUJJUU’s debut LP, Zionic Mud. The album’s release was accompanied by alternate versions of the tracks remixed or reimagined by many of the band’s notable supporters including J Mascis, jennylee of Warpaint, Liars, Metz and Autolux. In support of Zionic Mud, JJUUJJUU toured opening for Primus, Mastodon, Kikagaku Moyo, Earthless and festivals including Pickathon, Nelsonville, M3F, and more. Pirrone and company recorded two follow ups to 2018’s Zionic Mud in spring of 2020. With extra time on his hands, Pirrone taught himself how to record and then sent tracks to long time band members Ian Gibbs and Joseph Assef. The tracks were sent around to Boogarins, Alex Edkins (Metz), and additional friends to be revealed soon. The band eventually wound up at Rancho De La Luna and put finishing touches on the record with Dave Catching and Jon Russo. 2023 saw the collective play a string of shows around the globe including their Los Angeles residency at Gold Diggers. They also shared new music including “Nowhere,” “Daisy Chain,” “Crappy New Year” and “No Way In.”