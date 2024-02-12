Experimental Collective Fronted by Desert Daze Co-founder Phil Pirrone Share New Single

|
jjuujjuu returns with their first single of the new year, “SOME” featuring Brazilian psych rock band, Boogarins, and they’re coming to the Aggie in July.
The Los Angeles-based experimental collective led by Desert Daze co-founder Phil Pirrone, are also confirmed to perform for the first time at Coachella this year, and have announced additional tour dates. Listen to “SOME (feat. Boogarins)” HERE and see tour dates below.
jjuujjuu tour dates
4/12 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
4/14 Indio, CA – Coachella
4/21 Indio, CA – Coachella
5/17 Austin, TX – 13th Floor
5/19 Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme
5/20 Detroit, MI – Lager House
5/21 Toronto, ON – The Garrison
5/27 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera a la ciutat
7/30 Ft Collins, CO – Aggie Theater
7/31 Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge
8/1 Vancouver, BC – The Pearl
8/6 Atlanta, GA – The Earl
Tracked remotely between Los Angeles and Brazil between 2020/2021, Pirrone notes of the new song, “We sent the track to Boogarins, who added a really beautiful bridge to the song, and vocals oscillating between English and Portuguese. Something in this song recalls early childhood memories of Muppet Babies or Elton John ‘Benny and the Jets’… but in a really weird (but good) way. End result feels like a flower dancing on the sand under a Sao Paolo sun.”
