Horsetooth International Film Festival Announces Best of Fest Event in Greeley, CO at The Kress Cinema & Lounge

Nonprofit Organization Continues Pursuit to Unite NOCO Creatives

The Horsetooth International Film Festival (HIFF), a recently designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, scheduled for September 8-11, has announced their next “Best of Fest” Showing in Greeley at the Kress Theater starting at 7 pm and will host a “mix and mingle” at nearby Weldwerks Brewing Company at 5 pm. Ticket Holders of the legal drinking age will receive one free beer with their ticket at The Kress Cinema prior to the screening. HIFF’s presentation will feature some of the best films from the year-3 festival and an inside look from festival-goers who attended.

“Greeley’s growing film scene is a perfect example of how Northern Colorado at large is becoming a destination for filmmaking,” says HIFF Co-Founder, Jesse Nyander. “The ‘Best of Fest’ events are designed to highlight and unite NOCO’s creative communities and showcase our region’s unique independent theaters.”

HIFF4 anticipates the largest in-person and virtual crowd to date this September and throughout the year with monthly and quarterly events to fuel the appetite of the growing number of creatives moving to the area.

“Since year one, we have been working hard to provide new and consistent opportunities for creatives to sustain in Northern Colorado,” says HIFF Co-Founder, John Hunt. “It has been incredible to witness Colorado filmmaking skyrocket to become one of the nation’s fastest-growing states for filmmaking, and one of the state’s fastest-growing professional industries.”

HIFF has rebranded and transformed to fully engage attendees in a physical, virtual, and mental playground. The primary focus of the festival in 2022 is activating the many venues and digital spaces HIFF inhabits and creatively engaging with patrons and artists. Festival organizers anticipate annual attendance of 5,000+ and a spike in digital impressions of nearly 300%. HIFF’s team of volunteers, and an expanding, thriving community of creatives who continue to raise the bar, are equally optimistic.

The annual “Call for Entries” to filmmakers began for HIFF4 on March 1st with a revised focus on Colorado’s favorites categories, including:

“Narrative” Short Film

“Next Generation” Student Short Film

“Documentary” Short Film● “Outdoor” Short Film

“Frame by Frame” Animated Short Film

“Results May Vary” Experimental Short Film

“Another Dimension” VR, AR, and Full-Dome Short Film

“I Want My MTV Back” Music Video

“The Colorado Premiere” Narrative Feature

Regular, Late, and Extended Deadlines will hit consecutively on May 1, May 21, and June 15. A final “Oh Sh*t!” deadline of July 7 allows last-minute creatives to participate in the highly anticipated HIFF4 experience.

Interested sponsors should reach out before May 1 to secure the limited number of available opportunities. HIFF hosts an active network of creatives, fans, volunteers, and supporting industry and community members on Facebook and Instagram to share festival news and special events. For more information visit hiffco.com.