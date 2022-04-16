Live at The Gardens Summer Concert Series to Feature Seven National Acts

The Lincoln Center and Gardens on Spring Creek partner on summer series lineup

The Gardens on Spring Creek (The Gardens) will partner with The Lincoln Center to present seven national acts as part of its first full Live at The Gardens Summer Concert Series. Shows will take place at The Gardens’ Everitt Pavilion with seating on the Great Lawn from June through September.

The series will kick off in June with country music legend and five-time Grammy® Winner Marty Stuart with his band, The Fabulous Superlatives, followed by Grammy and Emmy® award-nominated jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington later that month.

July will feature trumpeter Chris Botti, the largest-selling American instrumental artist in America. The Wood Brothers, dubbed “masters of soulful folk” by Paste magazine, will also perform in July.

Vocal Group Hall of Fame inductee Three Dog Night will be the only performance in August, followed by Steward Copeland of the Police in September. Copeland will be joined by the Fort Collins Symphony for “The Police Deranged.”

Four-time Grammy Award winner and one of the greatest artists in international music today Angélique Kidjo will close the season in September.

Tickets will go on sale for Gardens Members and Lincoln Center Subscribers on Tuesday, April 19 at noon. General public sales will begin at noon on Thursday, April 21. Official and authentic tickets for the Live at The Gardens Summer Series are only available through The Lincoln Center Box Office. Tickets are not available at the Gardens on Spring Creek. Tickets can be ordered online any time after 12 pm on April 21 at LCtix.com. Starting ticket prices will range from $30 to $60+, depending on the artist.

“We are delighted to be able to offer a season of full-capacity shows in our botanic garden,” said Gardens on Spring Creek Executive Director, Michelle Provaznik. “We are grateful to our partners at The Lincoln Center for curating a wide range of talented artists so our community can enjoy the sounds of summer in the most beautiful spot in town.”

Please visit fcgov.com/gardens/concerts for more information.

Live at The Gardens Summer Concert Series:

Saturday, June 18 | Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives

Sunday, June 26 | Kamasi Washington

Saturday, July 9 | Chris Botti

Sunday, July 17 | The Wood Brothers

Sunday, August 7 | Three Dog Night

Saturday, September 17 | Stewart Copeland: The Police Deranged with the Fort Collins Symphony

Sunday, September 25 | Angélique Kidjo

The Gardens on Spring Creek is the community botanic garden of Fort Collins, Colorado. The 18-acre site opened in 2004 as part of an important partnership between the City of Fort Collins and the Friends of the Gardens on Spring Creek. Our mission is to enrich the lives of people and foster environmental stewardship through horticulture. Plan your visit at fcgov.com/gardens.

The Lincoln Center is one of Colorado’s largest and most diverse presenters of professional theatre, dance, music, visual arts, and children’s programs. It features two performing art spaces art gallery and an outdoor sculpture garden. The Lincoln Center is also a premier destination for weddings, corporate, and special events with five events spaces. Learn more at lctix.com.