Houska Automotive Celebrates 70 Years in Business, Hosts Garage Band Event

Free community benefit on September 17, featuring musical guest The Burroughs Houska Automotive began in 1952 when Chuck Houska, an airplane mechanic in WWII, decided to use many of those skills to open Houska Repair in Fort Collins.

The company has operated continually: Chuck’s son Dennis took over managing the business, which has now passed to Chuck’s grandson and company Vice President LJ Houska. Both Dennis and LJ started helping out as children sweeping floors. LJ’s daughter Annie is 9 and, when not in school, likes to help out her mother Jen (who oversees the parts department) and deliver parts to the techs.

The Garage Band celebration features regional favorite band The Burroughs, from 5 pm – 8 pm on Saturday, September 17, at Houska Automotive’s Heavy Duty shop, 1005 Riverside, Fort Collins. Lead singer Johnny Burroughs’s dynamite backing band includes a sizzling four-piece horn section and tight four-piece rhythm section that are as versatile as they are fun to watch.

This picnic-style celebration is free for the entire family; but in continuing the Houska family tradition of significantly supporting nonprofits, each attendee is requested to bring a donation for the UCHealth Family Medicine Center food pantry. All items – including monetary donations – are accepted.

This list is the top 10 food items that the FMC food pantry requests:

Peanut butter

Beans & lentils

Canned tuna & chicken

Rice

Pasta

Baby food

Canned fruit

Cereal/oatmeal

Gluten-free non-perishable items

Vegan & vegetarian non-perishable items

Arrive early to secure parking in the surrounding areas; bring your own picnic and lawn chairs!

Houska Automotive is dedicated to providing quality auto and truck service, just like Chuck Houska did back when he started the business. Having served generations of customers, they now feel like friends, and employees are like family. As in any family, we want to build good relationships, show respect, and keep their best interests in mind. These qualities are especially important when it comes to the reliability and safety of your vehicle.

The family is honored to have donated hundreds of thousands of dollars back to Larimer County charities, including over $250,000 to Poudre Valley Hospital Cancer Center and Bone Marrow Donor Program, now the UC Health Cancer Center.

Fun facts from 1952:

Princess Elizabeth ascended to the British throne as its new queen

Fort Collins ended streetcar service

The average cost of a new car was $1,700

Chevrolet produced the most vehicles and introduced the Corvette prototype

The average cost of gas was 20 cents per gallon

Three out of every five families owned only one car

The average cost of a new home was $9,050

The average family income was $3,900

For additional information, visit houskaautomotive.com

Steeped in classic soul standards and outfitted with modern flair, The Burroughs is a nine-piece band with a powerhouse sound. Since 2013, the band has lit up stages with their trademark brand of “Sweaty Soul Music,” quickly earning their rightful place as one of the best live bands in the region.

No newcomer to uplifting spirits, Johnny Burroughs has a background working as a licensed minister and music pastor. His church upbringing serves him well on stage, where the red-headed frontman sings, dances, and screams audiences into a revival-like frenzy.

The Burroughs have always embraced their hometown of Greeley with a passion for community outreach. Previous partnerships have amplified the work of great organizations like the Weld Food Bank, Greeley Boys and Girls Clubs, and Habitat for Humanity.

The band’s latest mission is an ongoing partnership with Greeley-Evans District 6 Schools titled #BandsGiveBack – a campaign for local artists to pledge money and time dedicated to providing all area students with access to music education.

The band’s live performances are capped by choreographed dancing, soaring solos, and funky grooves, with the goal of moving the audience to a joyful celebration with each show’s closing tune. For additional information, visit theburroughssoul.com.