Liberty Common School Announces Openings for Immediate Enrollment

Nancy Harrison, Adventure Media

Liberty Common School is a tuition-free, public, parent-run, charter school chartered by Poudre School District in Fort Collins. The school is Northern Colorado’s clearest path to college delivering a college-preparatory, classical liberal-arts curriculum accentuating math, science, and engineering in a safe, small-school environment. Residents of Colorado are eligible to attend. The challenge has been long wait lists for new students.

In April 2022 the Liberty Commons Board of Directors decided to move forward with expanding the school campus. With the increased demand to expand from the community, their Board of Directors decided to take advantage of a unique opportunity to make this move for the 2022-2023 school year. They have leased the CEC building at 2130 W Horsetooth Rd and are likely to grow even bigger in the coming year. The capacity of the three schools is Plato Campus 631 students; Aristotle Campus is 250 and 360 at Liberty Common Sense. They choose to be known as one school with 3 campuses.

The school opening will allow for 250 students from kindergarten to 4th grade. At this time, they still have openings to take applications for immediate enrollment rather than being on a waitlist. Students are chosen from the wait list by a lottery system.

Liberty Common School plans to grow each year by one grade level.

2022-2023 K-4 (2 Tracks)

2023-2024 K-5 (2 tracks)

2024-2025 K-6 (2 tracks)

2025-2026 K-6 (3 tracks)

This is an exciting year for Liberty Common School, celebrating the opening of the new campus and its 25th Anniversary. There will be various celebrations and acknowledgments of this milestone anniversary. The logo for the anniversary was designed by Meri Barber – a 2022 Graduate!

For additional information, please visit hs.libertycommon.org which also includes enrollment applications.