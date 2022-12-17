Hunt Midwest, Pinkard Construction Complete Senior Living Project in Colorado

Hunt Midwest and Pinkard Construction, a Colorado-based senior living general contractor, have completed construction on Hunt Midwest’s Capstone at Centerra project. This senior living community designed by Pi Architects includes assisted living and memory care and will be operated by Integral Senior Living.

A grand opening was held on November 14 with representatives from Hunt Midwest, ISL, Pinkard, Pi, and the Loveland community. Construction lasted approximately 15 months and was completed on time and within budget.

“Pinkard really understands senior living and multi-family projects, which created a smooth, predictable construction process,” said Jeff Redhage, director of construction management for Hunt Midwest. “Capstone at Centerra will offer residents a variety of engaging amenities, including a great room, formal dining room, fitness center, salon, bistro lounge, sunroom, walking trails, gazebo, and dog park.”

Capstone at Centerra will offer 102 assisted living and memory care suites, with accommodations for as many as 114 residents. Located within the 3,000-acre Centerra master-planned development, the interior and exterior design of the two-story, 79,000- square-foot senior-housing community was inspired by surrounding architecture and Colorado’s natural scenery.

“I am excited to celebrate all the hard work we put in with Hunt Midwest, ISL and Pi Architects to add more senior living options to Loveland,” said Derek Stathis, Construction Manager for Pinkard Construction. “Northern Colorado needs more communities to serve our seniors and their families. We are proud to be a part of bringing this project to Loveland.”

Hunt Midwest has developed senior living facilities across the United States. In addition to the new Capstone-brand community in Loveland, the company also has developed Capstone projects in southeast Florida and suburban Nashville. To date, Pinkard has completed over 95 senior living housing projects and almost 200 multi-family projects, totaling $3.9 Billion worth of construction.

The Capstone at Centerra is set to open in January. More information about the community and availability can be found on the website.

Hunt Midwest is a Kansas City-based, privately held real estate development company with six decades of expertise in industrial, self-storage, residential, multifamily, and senior living communities, with more than $2 billion of developed projects in multiple geographic markets. Hunt Midwest leverages its reputation, resources, and relationships to create successful real estate solutions.

Hunt Midwest is one of the pillars of the Lamar Hunt Family’s holdings, which include interests in real estate, sports/entertainment, energy/natural resources, and private equity. Other marquee brands include the Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bulls, FC Dallas, Hunt Southwest, and Trinity Hunt. Learn more at HuntMidwest.com.

Pinkard Construction Company is a general contractor specializing in ground-up, renovation, CM/GC, and design-build projects. Our experience includes many senior living, affordable housing, multi-family, recreation, municipal and commercial projects. We focus on maximizing value while supplying durable, life-cycle-tested materials and construction techniques that are owner and facilities management-friendly. Pinkard focuses on “Partner Better, Plan Better, Build Better.” Our project teams specialize in forging long-term owner/architect/contractor relationships that create life-long value. For more information: pinkardcc.com

Integral Senior Living, headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., manages a progressive selection of more than 110 senior living communities to meet the growing needs of today’s aging population. It manages independent, assisted living, and memory care communities throughout 25 states. Ranked among the nation’s largest senior living providers, according to Senior Living Executive, ISL is founded on a care philosophy that fosters dignity and respect for residents and promotes their independence and individuality. The dedicated associates at each community are trained to maintain the highest standards of senior care services. For more information about ISL, visit Integral Senior Living’s website, blog, and Facebook page.





