International Best-Selling Author Coinneach MacLeod Coming to Ginger and Baker on North American Book Tour

With the distinction of being Scotland’s best-selling cookbook author, Coinneach MacLeod is bringing a taste of his homeland’s culture to Fort Collins as part of a 31-city North American book tour. This is the only stop in Colorado! Fans and baking enthusiasts can meet MacLeod during a book signing Tuesday, September 17 in the Milltop of Ginger and Baker, 359 Linden Street in Fort Collins, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $29.99 and can be purchased at oldfirehousebooks.com/event/2024-09-17/hebridean-baker-home. Tickets include event admission, a copy of MacLeod’s new book, “The Hebridean Baker: At Home,” and a Hebridean Baker tote bag.

“Meeting chefs that inspire our cooking and baking is exciting!” said Owner of Ginger and Baker, Ginger Graham. “If you aren’t familiar with Coinneach then this is the perfect opportunity to meet him and fall in love with his personality and recipes.”

MacLeod’s three previous North American tours were sell-out successes, solidifying his position as a prominent figure in the culinary world. “The Hebridean Baker: At Home” combines his love for food and adventure travel. For the new book, MacLeod traveled to Islay via Barra, Uist, Berneray, and Harris. He shares recipes and stories that have been handed down through generations, desserts that celebrate the flavors of Scotland, and easy dishes that can be put together from simple pantry ingredients.

MacLeod was born and raised on the beautiful island of Lewis, the most northerly of the Outer Hebrides of Scotland. He has been featured on the BBC Travel Show, CBS Sunday Morning and BBC Sunday Morning. MacLeod will begin filming his own BBC show to be released in 2025. He has gained international recognition through his engaging social media presence that earned him the title of Scotland’s Food & Drink Influencer of the Year. To learn more about MacLeod visit hebrideanbaker.com/.