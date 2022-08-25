Jillian Lee Antinora’s Sophomore Album is an Encapsulation of Life and Love

Covering the spectrum of relationships, from plants to children, Jillian Lee Antinora provides listeners a genuine look into her world on Wash Over Me.

Singer-songwriter Jillian Lee Antinora is characteristic for divulging matters of her heart in a relatable and candid way. Her sophomore album, out August 9, is no different. Covering topics from friendship, motherhood and all the nooks and crannies of life in-between, Wash Over Me is an album presenting the realities of authentic connection and finding hope above all. “The songs on this album were written during the pandemic and share some of my struggles and lessons learned,” she explains. Tracks like “Can’t Walk Away,” “Unfinished Song” and “Moonlight” all serve to share the genuine struggles which we all face in relationships. In “Can’t Walk Away,” Antinora sings “You’re not the only one who cries. Take comfort with the wise… Don’t ever compromise. I think it’s time for me to go.” In this way, her lyrics take on a comforting tone that listeners can easily connect with. “Unfinished Song,” a track about a relationship gone too long, uses vivid imagery to convey the fire of love dimming to a low flame. “Moonlight,” on the other hand, is a contemplative ballad on the internal struggles surrounding love over loneliness. While these songs all serve to bring insight into the topic of love, each is distinct in its own manner and tells a story with artful ease.

While Antinora typically stays within the realm of folk singer-songwriter, her newest record finds the artist pushing beyond her bounds. Incorporating evocative strings, soulful harmonica and even occasionally leaning on rock sensibilities, Wash Over Me is cohesive while also being versatile. Other tracks on the album like “Lighthouse” lift up the beauty of friendship while “You’re Worth It” is a song dedicated to her children and the realities of motherhood. Utilizing her everyday world to tell a bigger story, “Give Me A Sign,” Antinora explains, was actually inspired by her dying succulent but later morphed into a relationship song. “Moving On,” on the other hand, finds Antinora digging deeper into the darkness which can prevail during hard times as she asks the question, “how much more can a soul take?” Always keen to end things on a hopeful note, “Wash Over Me” evokes warmth and positivity as she sings, “give me your tears, rest my mind and soul.” The track, which seems to encapsulate Antinora’s purpose as an artist, reminds listeners of the importance of “finding our place of peace and rest.” Finding beauty in everything, Wash Over Me is an album brimming with love.

Jillian Antinora is the lead singer, songwriter, and guitarist for her compositions. Jillian was born in Belleville, Illinois. She grew up in Las Vegas, NV, and later moved to Colorado Springs, CO. Growing up, she studied ballet and was classically trained in voice as a lyric soprano beginning at age 15. In 1996 she moved to New York City to attend American Music and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) and pursue her dream of working in the theatre. She worked professionally in musical theatre around the U.S. and on cruise ships for 6 years before getting married in San Diego in 2002. She then lived in Sicily for 3 years where she studied opera. In 2008, she returned to Fort Collins, Colorado where she now lives with her husband and their 6 children. Jillian and her husband TJ own 3 Subway restaurants, and Jillian runs her own real estate agency. Jillian began playing the guitar and writing songs when her youngest child was born in 2015. Jillian released her first album, Make My Day in June of 2021, a Christmas EP Joys of Christmas in November 2021 and her second album, Wash Over Me released in August 2022. She loves writing these songs and she hopes you love listening to them.

