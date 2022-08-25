Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Crash Near East Prospect Road in Fort Collins

On August 17, at 2:36 pm, a deputy observed a gold 2003 Chevrolet pickup driving southbound on Specht Point Road near East Prospect Road in Fort Collins with no license plates. The deputy turned around to attempt a traffic stop, but the pickup was already driving westbound on Midpoint Drive. The deputy activated the emergency lights and siren of the marked LCSO patrol vehicle while trying to catch up to the pickup. The pickup ran the stop sign on Midpoint Drive and drove northbound on South Timberline Road at a high rate of speed.

Just north of East Prospect Road the pickup began passing vehicles by driving toward oncoming traffic, so the deputy terminated the vehicle pursuit by turning off the emergency lights and stopping on the side of the road. The deputy pursued the suspect’s vehicle for about 30 seconds.

At 2:38 pm, deputies learned the pickup had crashed into another vehicle on South Timberline Road just south of East Mulberry Street. Deputies responded to the crash and found the pickup struck a 1998 Dodge sedan and then continued through the intersection into a field just south of East Lincoln Avenue.

Two people in Dodge were transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Witnesses provided varying reports that two or three occupants were seen fleeing the pickup on foot after the crash. One adult male and one adult female occupant of the pickup were located nearby, and neither was injured. The female was arrested for an outstanding warrant. The male was released at the scene. Deputies used a K9 and a drone to search for the possible third occupant of the pickup, but no one was located. The investigation into who was driving the pickup will continue.

Colorado State Patrol responded to investigate the crash. A portion of South Timberline Road and East Lincoln Avenue just west of South Timberline Road were closed for about 3.5 hours. Anyone with information regarding this incident or any crime is asked to call Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 where you will remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward.