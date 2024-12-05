Jim’s Wings: A Flavorful Dive Into Fort Collins’ Favorite Wings

by Blaine Howerton | New SCENE

When you walk into Jim’s Wings in Fort Collins, the aroma alone is enough to make your mouth water. Located just off Shields Street, this local staple has been serving up some of the best wings in town for decades, and I decided it was high time I revisited the spot that many CSU students and locals alike rave about.

I went all in on the wings, sampling Lemon Pepper, Hot, Yakitori, and Teriyaki flavors, along with a side of fried pickles. The bill came to $34.58—reasonable, considering the variety and quality.

And, notably, Jim’s Wings doesn’t charge you for celery and carrot sticks like other wing establishments I have been to.

Here’s the rundown of my culinary adventure.

The Wings

The Lemon Pepper wings were an excellent start. The seasoning was light but vibrant, with a perfect balance of citrusy tang and peppery kick. The crispiness of the skin stood out—it was crunchy without being greasy, which is always a win.

Next came the Hot wings, a classic choice for any wing enthusiast. These packed a solid punch of heat without overwhelming the palate. They had that signature Buffalo-style tang that keeps you reaching for just one more.

The Yakitori wings were a pleasant surprise. With a sweet and smoky glaze reminiscent of Japanese street food, these wings were a standout for their unique flavor profile. The sauce caramelized beautifully, creating a sticky, umami-packed experience that was downright addictive.

Finally, the Teriyaki wings rounded out the meal. They were sweet, savory, and had just the right amount of sauce. While they weren’t as bold as the Yakitori, they delivered that familiar comfort Teriyaki fans expect.

The Fried Pickles

As a side, the fried pickles stole the show. The pickle spears (dipped in batter) were golden and crispy, clinging tightly to the tangy spears without falling apart. Served piping hot, they paired perfectly with the house-made ranch dressing. They were so good that I briefly considered making a meal of just these and a cold drink next time.

The Verdict

Jim’s Wings is a Fort Collins icon for a reason. With its unpretentious vibe, fast service, and consistently delicious food, it’s easy to see why this place has such a loyal following. The wings are juicy, the flavors are bold, and there’s a little something for everyone.

If you’re in the mood for a flavorful, satisfying meal that won’t break the bank, Jim’s Wings should be your next stop. Just be sure to bring your appetite.

For more information visit jimswings.com.