Poudre Park Community Center Nears Completion of Exciting Renovations

The Poudre Park Community Center is on the brink of a remarkable transformation, thanks to an ARPA grant awarded by Larimer County.

For those who cherish the history of the Poudre Canyon, the Poudre Park Community Center has a rich legacy. Originally constructed in 1938 as a one-room schoolhouse for the Poudre School District (PSD), it transitioned to a community center in 1966 when PSD gifted the building to the Poudre Park Community Club, now the LPCA—a registered 501(c)(3).

The renovation has been nothing short of transformative. The updates include:

Complete electrical, heating, and plumbing overhauls, including the addition of a second bathroom.

Improved insulation, new doors and windows, and a redesigned ADA-accessible front entrance.

A catering-style kitchen perfect for hosting events and gatherings.

They anticipate receiving our Certificate of Occupancy by the end of the year, allowing them to open their doors to residents and outside rentals starting in January 2025. With its updated facilities, the Community Center will be an ideal venue for meetings, retreats, and small gatherings beginning February 2025.

Rebuilding Community in 2025

After years of adversity from fires, floods, and the pandemic, their focus for 2025 is on rebuilding community connections. The closure of the Community Center during the pandemic took a toll on Poudre Park’s resources and engagement. To support the final stages of the renovation, they’ve launched a Legacy Brick Campaign to fund additional needs not covered by the grant, such as new tables, chairs, and technology.