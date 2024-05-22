King’s Crossing Natural Area Reopens to Public Access

The City of Loveland has announced the reopening of King’s Crossing Natural Area, 990 S. Lincoln Ave., marking the successful culmination of extensive restoration efforts taken since its closure on September 30, 2022. Nearly two years later, with native grasses and vegetation restored, the natural area reopened for public use on May 16.

In 2022, the City of Loveland closed King’s Crossing Natural Area to restore the site from severe damage it received from unauthorized encampments. The closure allowed staff to address safety issues, fill in trenches, remove excess debris and trash, mitigate weeds, address fire concerns and tree damage, and stop public health violations. Work included cleaning the site, re-grading unsafe and damaged areas, repairing trails, fixing fencing and amenities, installing security cameras, and replanting the site with native vegetation.

City of Loveland staff have taken several actions to prepare for reopening King’s Crossing Natural Area, which includes adding signage to communicate No Camping regulations, installing security cameras to monitor the south property line, and the City will continue to actively enforce the No Camping ordinance in King’s Crossing National Area and other public lands.

King’s Crossing Natural Areas is located along the Big Thompson River on the east side of S. Lincoln Avenue. The 13-acre property was purchased in 1995 for recreation trail purposes. The city’s paved recreation trail runs along the north side of the river, connecting to the 21-mile Loop Trail encircling the community. The natural area includes a .3 mile soft-surface trail, winding through a mature cotton wood grove along the river. The natural area will be open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

As part of the City of Loveland’s ongoing commitment to the community, the City encourages neighbors and stakeholders to report any undesirable activity at the site to the Loveland Police Department by calling the non-emergency number at 970-667-2151 or by reporting encampments through the City’s reporting system at lovgov.org/homelessness.

For more information about the City of Loveland’s Emergency Unauthorized Encampment Ban Ordinance and shelters, visit lovgov.org/homelessness. For more information about the City of Loveland’s Open Lands and Trails program, visit lovgov.org/OpenLands.

