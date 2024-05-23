Local Flavor: Matador Hits the Mark

Matador Mexican Grill in Fort Collins is a beloved local spot known for its flavorful Mexican cuisine and welcoming atmosphere.

Many may know Matador for its traveling food truck. But many others know it as a great stop for locals on the South Side of Fort Collins.

Located at 1823 E Harmony Road, this family-owned restaurant stands out with its diverse menu, which caters to various tastes and offers unique options for vegan and vegetarian diners.

One of Matador’s standout features is its commitment to fresh ingredients and bold flavors.

Popular menu items include the Smothered Burrito, Fish Tacos, and the Chorizo Egg Potato Breakfast Burrito. The Smothered Pork Burrito, Queso, and Chicken Burrito with Scorpion Sauce are also highly recommended​.

Matador offers a selection of beers and margaritas, including local brews, for those looking to enjoy a drink with their meal.

The restaurant has earned a reputation for its consistently friendly service and comfortable, casual setting, ensuring a pleasant experience for both family gatherings and casual dining with friends.

Outdoor seating is available, providing a pleasant dining experience during warmer months.

Matador Mexican Grill is open daily and offers a range of dining options, including dine-in, takeout, and delivery, demonstrating a commitment to accommodating various dining preferences.

Whether you’re a Fort Collins local or just passing through, Matador Mexican Grill is a must-visit for a satisfying and authentic Mexican meal​.