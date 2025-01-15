Larimer County’s Marina Slip Lottery Returns: Your Chance to Dock at Horsetooth and Carter Lake

Northern Colorado boaters, it’s time to secure your spot at two of the region’s favorite water destinations. The Larimer County Department of Natural Resources (LCDNR) has officially opened its second annual marina slip lottery for Horsetooth Reservoir’s Inlet Bay Marina and Carter Lake Marina. If you’re dreaming of docking your boat at these picturesque locations, now is the time to act!

What You Need to Know About the Lottery

The lottery, which runs from January 1 through February 28, 2025, provides an equitable process for securing boat slips. LCDNR introduced this system in 2024 to meet increasing demand and ensure fairness for all applicants.

Winning the lottery doesn’t guarantee a slip, but it does provide the chance to proceed to the application process, which includes an interview and vetting by marina staff.

How to Enter

Participating in the lottery is free and straightforward. Here’s how:

Submit your entry before February 28 at 11:59 p.m. through the official LCDNR website: Marina Slip Lottery Entry. Lottery winners will be chosen through a random number generator by March 15, 2025. Selected participants will be contacted by the respective marinas to begin the application process.

It’s important to note that available slip inventory depends on spaces left after returning customers in good standing are accommodated. Entries do not carry over to subsequent years, so interested boaters must reapply annually.

A Fair and Free Process

While there’s no fee to participate, LCDNR requests that only serious applicants apply to maintain an efficient process for everyone involved.

About Larimer County’s Marinas

Horsetooth Reservoir and Carter Lake are beloved for their breathtaking scenery and excellent boating opportunities. From early morning fishing trips to afternoon cruises, these locations offer unmatched recreational experiences in Northern Colorado.

About Larimer County Department of Natural Resources

Since 1954, the LCDNR has worked to connect the community with nature through land conservation and recreational access. With over 57,000 acres of protected land and 13 public properties available for enjoyment, the department continues to enrich the lives of Larimer County residents.

For more details on the marina slip lottery or other outdoor opportunities, visit Larimer County Natural Resources.

Don’t miss your chance to secure a coveted marina slip at one of Northern Colorado’s top boating destinations! Enter the lottery today and make 2025 a year to remember on the water.