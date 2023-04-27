Live at The Gardens Summer Concert Series Returns to the Gardens on Spring Creek

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Lincoln Center and Gardens partner on outdoor summer series lineup

The Gardens on Spring Creek (The Gardens) will partner with The Lincoln Center to present its second annual Live at The Gardens Summer Concert Series presented by Mountain Valley Bank. Shows will take place at The Gardens’ Everitt Pavilion with seating on the Great Lawn from June through September.

The season will kick off with a “feel-good music” vibe on June 24 with a doubleheader starting with the soul-jazz stylings of Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio and closing with the unique sounds of New Orleans brass mixed with funk, jazz, and soul by Rebirth Brass Band.

July concerts will feature the folk music Grammy® Award-winning Old Crow Medicine Show on July 15 and the multi-lingual, critically acclaimed orchestral sensation Pink Martini on July 22.

‘Recognized master’ of Country music, 15-time Grammy® Award Winner Ricky Skaggs will be joined by Kentucky Thunder on August 5.

Multiplatinum artist WAR will finish the series on September 23 with timeless classics like “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” and “Low Rider.”

New this year, Gardens Members at the Contributing, Sustaining, and Leadership levels will have access to ticketing beginning at noon on Tuesday, April 25. The public is invited to join by visiting the Friends of the Gardens on Spring Creek website at friendsgosc.org.

Tickets will go on sale for all Gardens Members and The ­­­Lincoln Center Subscribers on Wednesday, April 26, at noon. General public sales will begin at noon on Friday, April 28.

Official and authentic Live at The Gardens Summer Series tickets are only available through The Lincoln Center Box Office. Tickets are not available at the Gardens on Spring Creek. Tickets can be ordered online after 12 p.m. on April 28 at LCtix.com.

Ticket prices start from $20 to $50+, depending on the artist. All tickets are sold utilizing a dynamic pricing model—which means that for each performance, ticket prices will fluctuate depending on demand—with limited amounts of tickets available at varying price points.

Please visit fcgov.com/gardens/concerts for more information.

About the Gardens on Spring Creek

The Gardens on Spring Creek is the community botanic garden of Fort Collins, Colorado. The 18-acre site opened in 2004 as part of an important partnership between the City of Fort Collins and the Friends of the Gardens on Spring Creek. Our mission is to enrich the lives of people and foster environmental stewardship through horticulture. Plan your visit at fcgov.com/gardens.

About The Lincoln Center

The Lincoln Center is one of Colorado’s largest and most diverse presenters of professional theatre, dance, music, visual arts and children’s programs. It features two performing art spaces, an art gallery, and outdoor sculpture garden. The Lincoln Center is also a premier destination for weddings, corporate, and special events with five events spaces. Learn more at lctix.com.

