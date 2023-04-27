Town of Windsor Museums Seek Artists for Upcoming Community Art Exhibition

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Town of Windsor Museums is seeking regional artists to submit their artwork for the 9th annual community art exhibition, A Sense of the Past: Exploring Nostalgia. Artistic interpretations of A Sense of the Past: Exploring Nostalgia will explore how much our senses are linked to our memories and artists are invited to share their personal experiences and discover the little things that incite the biggest memories.

Entry is free, and all forms of artwork and poetry will be considered. Each artist may submit up to three items for consideration for the exhibition. Submissions can be made online at bit.ly/WindsorArtSubmit through Aug. 1, 2023.

Artists will compete for first, second, third, and community choice awards of $150, $75, $50, and $75, respectively. The top visual artworks and top poems will be recognized. The exhibition runs Sept. 2 through Dec. 10, 2023, at the Windsor Art & Heritage Center, 116 5th St., Fridays through Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. An awards reception will be held Friday, Sept. 1, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For information about the Town of Windsor Museums, visit recreationliveshere.com/Culture.