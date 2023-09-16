Local Magicians Haunt Lincoln Center on October 1st

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Prepare for a spine-chilling and immersive experience that taps into Colorado’s rich history of legends, myths, and superstitions. Two local magicians, Anthem And Aria, are set to bring supernatural mysteries to life at the Lincoln Center on October 1st, promising a ghoulish and unforgettable evening.

“The All American Haunting,” a one-night-only event, is a mesmerizing fusion of magic, Hollywood special effects, and eerie ghost stories that will amaze and terrify. Presented by Anthem and Aria, a dynamic magic duo hailing from Denver, known for their appearances on America’s Got Talent, Hulu, and Las Vegas stages, this world-class production delivers a spine-tingling performance that feels like a horror movie coming to life.

Anthem and Aria, equal partners in their love of illusion and the supernatural, tour internationally, captivating audiences with macabre mystery and a message of cosmic connection. With accolades such as Mentalist Of The Year, Best Variety Show, and the Lance Burton Award Of Excellence, this dynamic duo promises a night of ghostly illusions that will awaken you.

Critics have been effusive in their praise for *”The All American Haunting”:*

– *Summit Daily* calls it “A Ghoulish Good Time.”

– *Westword* describes it as “Relentlessly Entertaining!”

– *JackCentral.org* asserts that it’s “A Unifying Human Experience. Enough To Spook Even The Strongest Of Skeptics.”

The Lincoln Center in Fort Collins hosts this spectral event, thrilled to present this nationally acclaimed show as part of their programming. “We haven’t performed at the Lincoln Center in so long and are thrilled to bring this new project to this beautiful performing arts center,” says Anthem about the upcoming performance.

The story unfolds with a paranormal investigation gone awry, culminating in a terrifying séance cloaked in pitch-black darkness. The theatrical spirit manifestations onstage are sure to send shivers down your spine. Drawing inspiration from paranormal TV shows and fraudulent Victorian mediumship, this unique blend of history and horror, combined with modern media and theater, promises an unforgettable evening.

Limited tickets remain, so secure your spot at the séance now! Join us for this singular experience on October 1st at 7:30 PM at The Lincoln Center in Fort Collins. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at [Ticket Link]. Please note that the show features some graphic imagery and sensitive topics around death, so it’s recommended for audiences aged 12 and up.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to experience “The All-American Haunting” in Fort Collins. Prepare to be amazed, spooked, and thoroughly entertained.

Ticket Link https://lctix.com/the- all-american-haunting