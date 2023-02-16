Local Organization Assists Tanzanian Villagers

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Into Africa will be presented from 6-7:30 pm Thursday, March 9, at the Global Village Museum of Arts

and Cultures by Georgia Evans, President and Founder of the Village Care Project. The mission of

VCP, a nonprofit based in Loveland, is to help indigenous African villagers, especially those in

Tanzania.

“Village Care Project educates and assists remote African villagers on how to obtain clean, safe drinking

water,” said Evans, who returned from her most recent trip this past January. “We distribute treated

mosquito bed nets to help prevent malaria, a very deadly problem in the region. We also deliver tarps to

waterproof the thatch and mud homes during the rainy monsoon seasons. Finally, we distribute solar

LED lanterns to light up huts when the sun goes down.”

Admission to the program is $5 per person, and light refreshments will be served. Advance reservations

are recommended at globalvillagemuseum.org.

The Global Village Museum is located at 200 West Mountain Avenue, and Museum hours are 11 am to

5 pm Tuesday through Saturday. Regular admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and students, $1 for

ages 4-15, and free for children three and under. Adult tours receive discounted admission of $3/person.

For more information, visit globalvillagemuseum.org or call 970-221-4600.