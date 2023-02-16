I Believe there are Angels Among Us!

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

By Nancy Harrison, Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce

Lisa Christopherson has the biggest heart when it comes to helping others and giving them hope and a better future. She loves helping marginalized communities through compassion and a desire to make a difference, providing them opportunities for the future and feeling loved and cared for.” Everyone needs love whether they believe they deserve it or not,” says Lisa.

Lisa started a non-profit foundation about thirteen years ago after becoming aware that human trafficking is still being done – not just in foreign cities but right here in Northern Colorado. During this time, she has rescued women from the sex trade; taught these survivors how to craft beauty items such as skin and hair care, spa products, stunningly beautiful jewelry, purses, scarves, hats, and other accessories which another arm of her business then buys and sells in their boutique in Wellington, CO. The proceeds fund further development of products and, more importantly, the teaching and training of survivors so they have the opportunity to plan a future free of fear and bondage.

This past year, Lisa was joined by partner Kristi Cannon and they purchased the landmark property right in downtown Wellington known as The Manor. This is a beautiful Victorian 2-story building along with several outbuildings. They have created a Salon and Spa, an outdoor event space, and the Boutique which is a retail space where they sell the items made by survivors of trafficking. The people of Wellington now have an upscale Salon where they can obtain services such as haircuts, hair color, nails, pedicures, eyelashes, massage, and the services of an aesthetician.

The outbuildings on the property will hold workshops where the women rescued from their former lives can learn to sew, craft, and create things of beauty to be sold in the Boutique while learning how to plan their lives going forward. They have many challenges to overcome and with Lisa’s guidance, the sky’s the limit. The Foundation has outreach locations in South Dakota with others planned for the future. For information about bRE, appointments at the Salon, and information about how readers can volunteer, donate and become involved, please visit: iambeautyrenewed.com.

So, Lisa Christopherson embodies love and compassion – she is truly an Angel Among Us!