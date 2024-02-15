Loveland’s Weiz Guys Homebrew Club Competition Sets Record with 701 Entries

Weiz Guys Homebrew Club, a non-profit organization based out of Loveland and a staple of the local brewing community since 1996, has announced the 11th Annual Sweetheart’s Revenge competition, boasting a groundbreaking 701 entries. This event, recognized as one of Colorado’s premier American Homebrew Association and Beer Judge Certification Program’s sanctioned homebrewing competitions, is also a part of the Front Range Circuit and the Master Homebrewer Program Circuit of America.

Hosted by the Weiz Guys Homebrew Club, the competition serves as a platform for homebrewers from around the United States to showcase their creativity and craftsmanship across beer, cider, and mead categories.

To honor the club’s Loveland roots, Sweetheart’s Revenge includes a one-of-a-kind Valentine’s category where entries will be judged on how well they encapsulate the spirit of love. This special edition allows homebrewers to express their passion in a truly unique way.

Initial judging for Sweethearts’ Revenge, done by club volunteers and certified beer judges, is well underway, both virtually and in person.

The final judging rounds and the much-anticipated Awards Ceremony are set to occur at Verboten Brewing and Barrel Project in Loveland on Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.

Selected winners will have the chance to participate in Pro-Am opportunities provided by Verboten Brewing & Barrel Project, Crooked Beech Brewing, SweetWater Brewing Company, Loveland Ale Works, Sky Bear Brewery & Pub, Fritz Family Brewers, TightKnit Brewing Co and Avant Garde Aleworks. Pro-Am winners will collaborate with a local brewery to scale up their winning homebrew recipe on a larger commercial system and showcase it on tap at the brewery.

“As our competition continues to grow, we are thrilled to see the level of enthusiasm and dedication from our participants,” said Blake Ernst, competition coordinator for Sweetheart’s Revenge. “This year’s record number of entries speaks volumes about the talent and passion within the homebrewing community.”

The competition is also an opportunity for individuals to get involved in Northern Colorado’s local homebrewing scene. Sweetheart’s Revenge is still seeking stewards to assist with in-person judging sessions. Stewards play a crucial role in facilitating the judging process and ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience for all involved. Interested individuals can find more information on how to get involved on Weiz Guys website https://weizguys.com

The Weiz Guys Homebrew Club is dedicated to promoting the art and science of homebrewing while giving back through various initiatives. The club hosts fundraisers throughout the year, including a Turkey Drive for the Food Bank for Larimer County every November.

Regular meetings are open to everyone (21 years old or older) interested in sharing beer and beer knowledge. They are held the third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at various locations around Northern Colorado.

For more information about Sweetheart’s Revenge and how to participate, please visit https://weizguys.com