Windsor to Host First-Ever Northern Colorado Regional Career Expo and Hiring Event

Town of Windsor Economic Development is announcing the first-ever Northern Colorado Regional Career Expo and Hiring Event, happening Wednesday, Feb. 28 at the Future Legends Dome, 801 Diamond Valley Dr. in Windsor. The event will be a dynamic platform connecting job seekers with regional leading employers.

The Northern Colorado Regional Career Expo and Hiring Event is a premier platform connecting job seekers with leading employers in the region. It provides a unique opportunity for career development, networking and professional growth. Learn more about the event at windsorgov.com/CareerExpo.

The event is free for all employers that are hiring as well as prospective employees. Don’t miss this opportunity to take your career to new heights. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting your career journey, the Northern Colorado Regional Career Expo and Hiring Event is your gateway to success.

Meet top employers in Northern Colorado, expand your professional network by engaging with industry leaders, gain insights into future opportunities, and showcase your skills by interviewing on the spot.

The Future Legends Dome is a state-of-the-art facility designed to host various events, including career expos, conferences, and sports activities. It is located in Windsor, Colorado. The dome offers a vibrant and dynamic space for community engagement.

Event Details:

When: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024

Time: 2-6 p.m. (for adults 18 years of age or older)

Where: Future Legends Dome, 801 Diamond Valley Dr., Windsor

No registration is required for adult job-seekers 18 years of age or over. Learn more about the event at windsorgov.com/CareerExpo.