Lu Lu Asian Bistrot: A Culinary Gem in Old Town Fort Collins

By Blaine Howerton | New SCENE

Nestled in the heart of Fort Collins, Lu Lu Asian Bistrot at 117 South College stands out.

Every time I have been there, I get excellent service and, most importantly, great food!

From the moment you step in, the ambiance welcomes you with its cozy yet contemporary décor, creating the perfect setting for a memorable dining experience.

Let’s start with the appetizers. I like surprises, so I ordered the Surprise Roll.

It’s a collection of the chef’s favorite sushi.

It was no surprise to find all of it fresh, perfectly rolled, and presented with perfection. This time, the chef served fresh tuna, Albacore, Yellowtail, Super White Tuna, and Salmon—all delectable!

And I couldn’t get Asian food without some hot and sour soup. There’s is original, and served piping hot!

Moving on to the main course, the menu boasts various options, catering to meat lovers and vegetarians alike. We tried their signature dish, the Dinner Bento Box, ordered with Panang Curry Tofu, Coconut Chicken, Egg Drop Soup, and a Garden salad. The chicken was succulent and cooked to perfection, and the Penang Curry Tofu was original and tasty with every bite.

For those looking for something a bit spicier, the Szechuan Beef is a must-try.

But this time, I went with a traditional dish: the Ma-Po Tofu. It was everything I expected and more! The medium-firm tofu was drenched in a tasty sauce and placed in a bowl. It was tangy with a hint of lemongrass. Because it was so good, I could have sipped it like soup, but I chose to eat like a gentleman.

Vegetarians need not feel left out, as Lu Lu Asian Bistrot offers an array of delectable vegetarian options. The Buddha’s Delight, a colorful medley of stir-fried vegetables in a light sauce, is always a hit.

In addition to the exceptional food, the service at Lu Lu Asian Bistrot was top-notch. The staff was friendly, attentive, and knowledgeable about the menu, adding to the enjoyable experience.

Lu Lu Asian Bistrot in Fort Collins is a culinary delight. It offers a perfect blend of flavors, impeccable service, and a warm ambiance. Whether you’re craving classic Asian dishes or looking to explore new culinary adventures, Lu Lu Asian Bistrot is sure to leave a lasting impression.