Landline Adds Two Additional Fort Collins Locations Providing Service to Denver International Airport

Fort Collins, Colo. – Northern Colorado’s hometown airport shuttle company is expanding its operations by adding two new locations serving north and south Fort Collins. The northern location is 3825 E Mulberry Street, Fort Collins, CO 80524, off Mulberry and I-25, and will offer free parking to passengers beginning May 8, 2024.

Landline is the Fort Collins, Colo.-based transportation platform that makes flying stress-free. In Colorado, Landline strengthens the route network of United Airlines by integrating ground and air travel in a seamless, cost-effective experience.

For customers in southern Fort Collins, Landline added service to/from the Harmony Transfer Center on May 3, 2024. With the expansion of the service, Landline passengers will now have 5 pick-up/drop-off locations to choose from to connect them from Northern Colorado to Denver International Airport: their growing Greeley location (GRL), the Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland (FNL), the CSU Transit Center (CSU), the Harmony Transfer Center (HTC), and Mulberry & I-25 lot (MUL).

“In direct response to customer feedback, we have expanded our service to help our loyal customers connect closer to home and ensure a seamless and stress-free travel experience,” says Landline spokesperson Hannah Tamura. “The additional stops and free parking options will allow our customers to save money on expensive airport parking, gas, and tolls while helping to reduce emissions and congestion on the road.” The luxury shuttle provider confirms every vehicle is equipped with free wi-fi, in-seat power outlets, reclining leather seats, and overhead storage for added convenience.

Passengers can expect to pay $29 and up per adult each way between Denver International Airport (DEN) and northern Colorado. Kids 12 and under will continue to ride free with Landline but need to reserve a ticket. Current fares are bookable on landline.com, and additional pick-up information can be found by navigating to Landline’s schedules and fares page.

Landline also offers a premium product for customers traveling on all airlines directly on landline.com.