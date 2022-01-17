Magic Thread of Girl Scouting at Global Village Museum

Girl Scouts Impact the World debuts February 4 at the Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures, with free admission from 5-8 pm as part of First Friday Art Walk. The exhibit is curated by members of the Girl Scouts of Colorado History Committee.

“Girl Scouts have been making a difference in their communities and around the world for over 100 years,” said Committee Member Jo Anne Busch. “The exhibit – through history, uniforms, artifacts, and special programs – will highlight how Girl Scouts have made the world a better place through courage, confidence, and character.”

Juliette Gordon Low established the Girl Scouts in 1912. She imagined a world where all girls could come together and embrace their unique strengths and interests. The first troop – in Low’s hometown of Savannah, Georgia – consisted of 18 girls. Today, the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts represents 10 million Girl Scouts and Guides in over 150 countries.

In conjunction with the Main Gallery exhibition, Juliette Gordon Low: Stories from the Life of the Founder of Girl Scouts will be presented virtually from 6-7:30 pm Thursday, February 10. Margot Iwanchuk, the great-great niece of “Daisy” Low, will explore the Founder’s history, tell family stories, and share some of her great-great aunt’s personal belongings.

Admission to the program is free, but registration is required on the Museum website at globalvillagemuseum.org. All registrants and Museum members will receive the Zoom invitation on the day before the program.

The exhibit runs through May 21, 2022. The Global Village Museum is located at 200 W. Mountain Avenue, and Museum hours are 11 am to 5 pm Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit globalvillagemuseum.org or call 970-221-4600.