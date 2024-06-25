Make It a Red, White, and Blue July 4th with Two Free Performances by Fort Collins Symphony Brass

Enjoy a red, white, and blue 4th of July with two patriotic performances by the Fort Collins Symphony’s (FCS) professional brass quintet! The musician will perform from a parade vehicle provided by All Tech Automotive during the City of Fort Collins Independence Day Parade, beginning at 10 a.m. and traveling westbound on Mountain Avenue between Howes Street and Jackson Avenue. Following the parade, the FCS brass quintet will perform from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon on the lawn of the historic 1879 Avery House (328 W Mountain Ave.) as part of the Poudre Landmark Foundation’s “Old-Fashioned Independence Day” celebration (learn more at PoudreLandmarks.org).

Isaac Ponce and John Adler (trumpet), Ben Shafer (horn), Nat Wickham (trombone), and Alan Harvey (tuba) will perform patriotic favorites America the Beautiful, Stars and Stripes Forever, Liberty Bell March, and other songs.

FCS 4th of July Sponsors: All Tech Automotive, Arts Without End, City of Fort Collins Fort Fund, and the Fan Foundation.

Upcoming: The Fort Collins Symphony, under the baton of Maestro Wes Kenney, will kick off its 2024-2025 Season: “Symphonic Tales: A Journey of Imagination and Discovery” on October 5, 2024 at the Fort Collins Lincoln Center. For details and tickets, please visit FCSymphony.org.