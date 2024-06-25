Former Teacher Sentenced in Larimer County After Pleading Guilty to Sexually Exploiting Children

A former teacher has been sentenced to 16 years in prison followed by ten years of intensive probation after pleading guilty to sexually exploiting children.

In January 2023, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office investigators received a report that Robert Denise (DOB 08/29/63) sexually abused a child in the early 2000s. The victim, now an adult, told investigators that the assault occurred while he was a student and Denise was a teacher at Cache La Poudre Junior High (now CLP Middle School). Denise was arrested in April 2023 for Sexual Assault on a Child – Position of Trust (F3). He was placed on administrative leave by the school in February 2023 and retired from Poudre School District in April 2024.

Following the news of his arrest, four additional victims came forward and reported a similar pattern of abuse occurring over the span of two decades. LCSO investigated all of these allegations, which resulted in two additional charges of Sexual Assault on a Child – Position of Trust (F3). Two of the victims reported incidents that occurred outside of the statute of limitations, which were not eligible for charges. Colorado law has since created avenues for all victims of child sexual assault to pursue civil action, and there is no longer a criminal limitation for cases occurring after 1998.

In April 2024, the three sexual assault charges were dismissed as Denise accepted a plea agreement with the District Attorney’s Office, pleading guilty to three counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child (F3) with a sentencing range of up to 16 years in prison. On June 20, 2024, Judge Jouard sentenced Denise to 16 years in the Department of Corrections, followed by ten years of sex offender intensive supervised probation. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

During the sentencing, victims recounted their experiences with Denise, noting a pattern of grooming behaviors and sexual abuse. They also shared the enduring negative impacts on their personal relationships and mental health in the decades that followed.

Judge Jouard noted that Denise used his “considerable influence” as a well-liked teacher, mentor, and authority figure to groom and ultimately assault victims.

“Sexual abuse and exploitation create a ripple effect of lasting harm that victims have to navigate for the rest of their lives. We trust our educators to care for the best interests of the kids in their care, and this man betrayed that trust in the worst way,” said Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen.

“Our society doesn’t make it easy for victims of sexual abuse to come forward, especially men and boys. I want to thank the brave individuals who spoke up in this case. Predators rely on shame and isolation to keep committing their heinous acts, and your courage helped others know that they’re not alone. Sexual abuse is never the victim’s fault. We stand with you and all victims to help find justice and healing.”

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Victim Advocates from LCSO and the District Attorney’s Office for their tireless efforts to support the individuals and families impacted by this case.

Facts About Sexual Abuse

Child predators often use psychological manipulation known as “grooming” behaviors to isolate and build trust with victims, including giving gifts and attention, providing financial or emotional support, arranging special activities, and sharing secrets. This may be followed by engaging in seemingly harmless touching (hugging, wrestling, tickling) and escalate to sexual contact ( RAINN ). • 93% of child sexual assault victims know their abuser ( RAINN ).

Nearly 1 in 4 men in the U.S. have experienced some form of contact sexual violence in their lifetime ( CDC ).

Sexual assault is a crime that often goes unreported. Research indicated that in 2021, only 22% of sexual assaults were reported to law enforcement ( Bureau of Justice Statistics ).

Men and boys are among the least likely to report, with up to 95% of all male sexual violence victims remaining silent ( Washington University ).

It can take years after the abuse has ended for victims to feel safe coming forward, especially in cases where the perpetrator was a person in a position of trust. Social attitudes, gender stereotypes, and culture may further impact a person’s decision to report ( RAINN ).

Local Resources

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, support resources are available in our community:

SAVA Center

https://savacenter.org/

Fort Collins: (970) 472-4204

Loveland: (970) 775-2962

The Sexual Assault Victim Advocate (SAVA) Center provides crisis intervention, advocacy, and counseling for all those affected by sexual violence in Northern Colorado while also providing prevention programs through community outreach and education.

ChildSafe

https://www.childsafecolorado.org/

970-472-4133

ChildSafe supports child and adult victims of childhood abuse, particularly child sexual abuse, and their non-offending family members.

(continued)

Crawford Child Advocacy Center

https://crawfordcac.org/

(970) 407-9739

The CCAC works to prevent child maltreatment (primarily physical and sexual abuse), and it provides services to help caseworkers and investigators stop perpetrators, protect victims, and support survivors and families.

Estes Valley Crisis Advocates

https://www.crisisadvocates.org/

Call: (970) 577-9781

Text: (513) 970-3822

Estes Valley Crisis Advocates provides an array of free and confidential services to survivors of crime and trauma.

SummitStone Health Partners

https://www.summitstonehealth.org/

(970) 494-4200

SummitStone provides counseling for psychological, emotional, and behavioral problems, domestic violence and sexual assault victims, and drug and alcohol problems. Individual, family, and group therapy are available.