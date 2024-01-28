Más Fuegos in Fort Collins Serves a Tasty Mexican Meal

By Blaine Howerton | New SCENE

Translated into Spanish, “Más Fuegos” means “More Fires.” That’s a fitting name for this South Fort Collins Kitchen and Tequila Bar at 2350 East Harmony Road in South Fort Collins.

When I go to a restaurant, I’m always, well — Hungry. So, I like to order appetizers.

The choice this time was the Honey Birria Queso Fundido for $16. It came in a sizzling iron skillet. The melted cheese dip with honey glaze on top was to die for! It came with freshly made flour tortillas for dipping. It was good with chips, too!

If the appetizer wasn’t enough of a highlight, the meal took this visit over the top.

Mole is a specialty offered in many different flavor variations. When I saw this on the menu paired with chicken, beans, and rice, it was my first choice at $20.

The 23-ingredient house-made mole came on top of a 7oz all-natural Red Bird Farms chicken breast. The chicken was perfectly cooked and flavored. The mole was the highlight!

The poblano verde rice and black beans are perfection.

While the meal and appetizer were filling, I had to have more. So, out came street corn and street tacos. Everything I ordered was better than expected, making me want to visit again to explore many more exciting choices on their menu.

This tasty meal for two was one of the best in Fort Collins!

Owned by locals, Mas Fuegos doesn’t claim to be a “truly authentic” Mexican restaurant. They have many traditional Mexican flavors, Tex-Mex, and a fusion of other fresh, craveable flavors.

Visit their website at masfuegos.com for Happy Hour specials, to make a reservation, or browse the menu.