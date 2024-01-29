National Nonprofit Can’d Aid Empowered Thousands of Volunteers to Make a Difference in Their Communities in 2023

2023 marked Can’d Aid ’s 10th year of giving back. With a unique, multi-faceted approach, the national nonprofit empowered 2,147 volunteers to get involved in their communities. With 60 events held nationwide, volunteers from all walks of life worked together to keep kids active and healthy.

In 2023, Can’d Aid rallied volunteers to build 2,025 bikes and 583 skateboards donated to children in underserved school districts as part of its Treads + Trails program. The nonprofit reached its 10,000th bike donated in August 2023, and in honor of the milestone launched its unique GOGO (Get One, Give One) program. Through GOGO, every Can’d Aid bike purchase donates an additional bike to a child in need. Each time a bike is donated, kids are treated to a demonstration by professional cyclists like REEB Cycles rider Jeff Lenosky, a world class freeride and trials mountain bike rider and longtime Treads + Trails ambassador. Lenosky stokes kids’ enthusiasm for bike riding with a safety demo, pro bike tricks, and a glimpse into what’s possible on wheels.

Through Can’d Aid’s Music + Arts program last year, touring artists, including Tyler Childers and the Food Stamps, Steep Canyon Rangers, and Sunsquabi, generously acted as TUNES ambassadors, donating 356 instruments and hosting musical workshops at schools across the US to inspire the next generation of musicians. The Music + Arts program also donated 870 art kits in an effort to provide kids with the supplies they need to pursue their passions.

Can'd Aid's flexible, volunteer-led approach to giving back provides a one-of-a-kind philanthropy model for businesses with a vision for doing good. Yasso, the company behind the nationally beloved frozen Greek yogurt, worked with Can'd Aid to facilitate ten bike builds and delivered 1,000 bikes and helmets to elementary-age children across the US. During the 2023 winter holiday season, Journeys hosted its third annual Donate at the Register " event at its more than 850 retail stores, raising more than $51,000 in support of Can'd Aid's programs. Over the years, Can'd Aid has worked with dozens of companies and inspired tens of thousands of employees to give back.

“It’s so rewarding to work with companies who believe in giving back and empowering their employees to take an active role in philanthropy,” says Can’d Aid Founder and Executive Director Diana Ralston. “As we look to 2024, we want to continue to support purpose-driven companies and build long-term partnerships with teams whose goals align with our mission to build community, give back, and make a lasting impact.”

In addition to keeping kids active, healthy, and creative by giving them bikes, skateboards, instruments, and art kits, the nonprofit also champions recycling and sustainability efforts nationwide. Over the nonprofit’s ten years of service, Can’d Aid has facilitated the donation of over 22,000 bikes, skateboards, and musical instruments, helped distribute 3.2 million cans of emergency drinking water, and recycled the equivalent of 28.5 million cans. Can’d Aid’s efforts have empowered over 30,000 volunteers to create positive change across the US.

“In our tenth year, we’re proud and humbled to have created this powerful movement of goodness,” said Ralston. “It’s incredible for so many individuals with such diverse backgrounds and interests to come together in meaningful ways and make a difference wherever it’s needed. We’re grateful to everyone who’s been a part of our movement, and we look forward to doing more great things over the next ten years.”

Can’d Aid was founded in September 2013 after flooding caused massive destruction in Lyons, Colo., totaling more than $1 billion in damages. Since then, Can’d Aid has proudly grown its impact to reach communities across the country. Its multi-faceted approach is rooted in a philosophy of rolling up sleeves and pitching in wherever help is needed: in schools, classrooms, and communities nationwide.