Memorial Day Weekend 2024: Garden of the Gods Rated Among Best Memorial Day Destinations

On Memorial Day, families across the U.S. come together to honor those who have served and sacrificed for their country. Like many other holidays, Memorial Day is often marked by gatherings of multiple generations – kids, parents, and grandparents – celebrating with backyard barbecues or group activities such as visiting national parks.

MaxTour, a Las Vegas-based tour company specializing in small group excursions, recently surveyed 3,000 families, asking them where they would most like to spend Memorial Day with their loved ones if distance were not a factor.

Colorado had two destinations on the list. Garden of the Gods near Colorado Springs ranked 32nd. The other destination, Red Rocks (Denver area), ranked 82nd.

Here are the top 10 destinations:

#1 First Landing State Park, Virginia Beach, Virginia

Taking the top spot, this park boasts 20 miles of trails and 1.5 miles of sandy Chesapeake Bay beachfront, perfect for hiking, picnicking, and enjoying the scenic beach.

#2 Cape Cod National Seashore, Cape Cod, Massachusetts

A close second, this area offers over 40 miles of beach, marshes, ponds, and uplands to explore. Families will appreciate the gentle hiking trails, educational programs, and well-equipped beaches with restrooms and changing facilities.

#3 St. Simons Island Beaches, St. Simons Island, Georgia

This beautiful spot features expansive beaches and a historic lighthouse, with numerous access points for a perfect family day by the sea.

#4 Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia

A profound place of national remembrance, this cemetery is significant for Memorial Day observances, featuring ceremonies and the iconic Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

#5 Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, Florida

In fifth place overall, known for its broad, sandy shores and calm waters, Clearwater Beach offers a relaxed beach day with accessible amenities such as showers, restrooms, and eateries.

#6 Island Beach State Park, Seaside Park, New Jersey

Island Beach State Park provides a less developed beach experience with over 10 miles of sandy beaches surrounded by natural dunes and maritime forests.

#7 San Antonio River Walk, San Antonio, Texas

The River Walk features peaceful stretches ideal for family picnics or walks along the banks of the San Antonio River.

#8 Ocean City Boardwalk, Ocean City, New Jersey

Ocean City Boardwalk, in 8th place, is perfect for strolling, dining, and entertainment by the beach, featuring attractions like arcades and a small amusement park.

#9 Outer Banks Beaches, North Carolina

Known for their wide sandy shores and beauty, these beaches are ideal for beachcombing, kite flying, or simply relaxing by the sea.

#10 Liberty State Park, Jersey City, New Jersey

Rounding out the top 10, this park offers stunning views of iconic landmarks and extensive amenities for picnicking, playing, or enjoying a leisurely walk along the waterfront.

Colorado had two of the best Memorial Day destinations:

#32 Garden of the Gods, Colorado Springs

Garden of the Gods is a public park known for its stunning geological formations and panoramic views. The park offers a variety of easy walking and hiking trails that are accessible for all ages. The Visitor and Nature Center provides educational exhibits and free guided nature walks, making it a fantastic place to learn about the area’s natural history and wildlife.

#82 Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, Morrison

Just outside Denver, Red Rocks is a unique geological phenomenon and a publicly owned park that is free to explore when there are no concert events. Families can hike the trails (which vary from easy to moderate), visit the Colorado Music Hall of Fame, and enjoy the natural red rock scenery that makes the park famous.

“Memorial Day is a special time for families to come together and honor the brave men and women who have served our country,” says Matthew Meier of MaxTour. “Our survey highlights some of the most cherished destinations where families can create lasting memories while paying tribute to our heroes. Whether it’s enjoying a scenic hike, a day at the beach, or participating in a solemn ceremony, these locations offer something meaningful for everyone.”

Here are the rest of the rankings:

Ranking Location City State 11 Ocean City Boardwalk Ocean City Maryland 12 Acadia National Park Bar Harbor Maine 13 Siesta Key Beach Sarasota Florida 14 Kailua Beach Park Kailua Hawaii 15 Falls Park on the Reedy Greenville South Carolina 16 International Rose Test Garden Portland Oregon 17 Rio Grande Nature Center State Park Albuquerque New Mexico 18 Forest Park St. Louis Missouri 19 Hot Springs State Park Thermopolis Wyoming 20 Longwood Gardens Kennett Square Pennsylvania 21 Chattanooga Riverwalk Chattanooga Tennessee 22 Lincoln Park Chicago Illinois 23 Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail Cuyahoga Valley Ohio 24 Waikiki Beach Honolulu Hawaii 25 Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site Little Rock Arkansas 26 Poipu Beach Park Poipu Hawaii 27 Capitol Complex Charleston West Virginia 28 Spokane River Centennial Trail Spokane Washington 29 Fort Snelling National Cemetery Minneapolis Minnesota 30 Jekyll Island Jekyll Island Georgia 31 Sand Harbor in Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park Incline Village Nevada 32 Garden of the Gods Colorado Springs Colorado 33 Sylvan Lake Custer South Dakota 34 Tempe Town Lake Tempe Arizona 35 Santa Monica Beach and Pier Santa Monica California 36 Belle Isle Park Detroit Michigan 37 City Park New Orleans Louisiana 38 Myrtle Beach State Park Myrtle Beach South Carolina 39 Table Rock Lake State Park Branson Missouri 40 Antelope Island State Park Syracuse Utah 41 Assateague Island National Seashore Berlin Maryland 42 Cape Henlopen State Park Lewes Delaware 43 American Village Montevallo Alabama 44 Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park Key Biscayne Florida 45 Lindenwood Park Fargo North Dakota 46 National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific Honolulu Hawaii 47 Olbrich Botanical Gardens Madison Wisconsin 48 Gettysburg National Military Park Pennsylvania 49 Indiana Dunes National Park Porter Indiana 50 Roger Williams Park Providence Rhode Island 51 Cannon Beach Cannon Beach Oregon 52 Griffith Park Los Angeles California 53 Sandy Point State Park Annapolis Maryland 54 Theodore Roosevelt National Park Medora North Dakota 55 Maymont Richmond Virginia 56 Tybee Island Savannah Georgia 57 Chalco Hills Recreation Area Omaha Nebraska 58 Letchworth State Park Castile New York 59 Itasca State Park Park Rapids Minnesota 60 Scioto Mile Columbus Ohio 61 Sarah P. Duke Gardens Durham North Carolina 62 Cheney State Park Cheney Kansas 63 Liberty Park Salt Lake City Utah 64 Radnor Lake State Park Nashville Tennessee 65 Sandpoint City Beach Sandpoint Idaho 66 Blackwater Falls State Park Davis West Virginia 67 Discovery Park Seattle Washington 68 Franconia Notch State Park Franconia New Hampshire 69 High Line Manhattan New York 70 Natural Bridge State Resort Park Slade Kentucky 71 Presidio of San Francisco San Francisco California 72 Bde Maka Ska Minneapolis Minnesota 73 Jones Beach State Park Wantagh New York 74 Point Lobos State Natural Reserve Carmel-by-the-Sea California 75 Tony Knowles Coastal Trail Anchorage Alaska 76 USS Midway Museum San Diego California 77 Vietnam Veterans Memorial Washington D.C 78 Birmingham Botanical Gardens Birmingham Alabama 79 Boston Common for the Memorial Day Flag Garden Boston Massachusetts 80 Grand Teton National Park Moose Wyoming 81 Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park Gilbertsville Kentucky 82 Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre Morrison Colorado 83 Mahoney State Park Ashland Nebraska 84 Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park Monument Valley Arizona 85 National WWII Museum New Orleans Louisiana 86 Zilker Metropolitan Park Austin Texas 87 Eagle Creek Park Indianapolis Indiana 88 Lake of the Ozarks State Park Kaiser Missouri 89 Myriad Botanical Gardens Oklahoma City Oklahoma 90 Silver Lake State Park Mears Michigan 91 Gulf State Park Gulf Shores Alabama 92 Lake Charles Boardwalk Lake Charles Louisiana 93 Bozeman Pond Park Bozeman Montana 94 Hoover Dam Nevada 95 Pikes Peak State Park McGregor Iowa 96 Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk Rehoboth Beach Delaware 97 Schuylkill River Trail Philadelphia Pennsylvania 98 Silver Falls State Park Sublimity Oregon 99 White Sands National Park Alamogordo New Mexico 100 Buffalo National River Northern Arkansas Arkansas 101 Coopers Rock State Forest Bruceton Mills West Virginia 102 Custer State Park Custer South Dakota 103 Montrose Beach Chicago Illinois 104 Wellington State Park Bristol New Hampshire 105 Coeur d’Alene City Park and Beach Coeur d’Alene Idaho 106 Gulf Islands National Seashore Ocean Springs to Biloxi Mississippi 107 Hampton Beach State Park Hampton New Hampshire 108 Minnehaha Park Minneapolis Minnesota 109 Monroe Lake Bloomington Indiana 110 Redfish Lake Stanley Idaho 111 Burlington Bike Path Burlington Vermont 112 Lake Hefner Oklahoma City Oklahoma 113 Popham Beach State Park Phippsburg Maine 114 Waterfront Park Burlington Vermont 115 Crescent Beach State Park Cape Elizabeth Maine 116 Hocking Hills State Park Logan Ohio 117 Presque Isle State Park Erie Pennsylvania 118 Savin Rock Trail West Haven Connecticut 119 El Dorado State Park El Dorado Kansas 120 Lake Barkley State Resort Park Cadiz Kentucky 121 Silver Sands State Park Milford Connecticut 122 Valley of Fire State Park Overton Nevada 123 Colt State Park Bristol Rhode Island 124 Hank Aaron State Trail Milwaukee Wisconsin 125 Shawnee Mission Park Shawnee Kansas

