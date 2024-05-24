Memorial Day Weekend 2024: Garden of the Gods Rated Among Best Memorial Day Destinations

On Memorial Day, families across the U.S. come together to honor those who have served and sacrificed for their country. Like many other holidays, Memorial Day is often marked by gatherings of multiple generations – kids, parents, and grandparents – celebrating with backyard barbecues or group activities such as visiting national parks.
MaxTour, a Las Vegas-based tour company specializing in small group excursions, recently surveyed 3,000 families, asking them where they would most like to spend Memorial Day with their loved ones if distance were not a factor.
Colorado had two destinations on the list. Garden of the Gods near Colorado Springs ranked 32nd. The other destination, Red Rocks (Denver area), ranked 82nd.
Here are the top 10 destinations:
#1 First Landing State Park, Virginia Beach, Virginia
Taking the top spot, this park boasts 20 miles of trails and 1.5 miles of sandy Chesapeake Bay beachfront, perfect for hiking, picnicking, and enjoying the scenic beach.
#2 Cape Cod National Seashore, Cape Cod, Massachusetts
A close second, this area offers over 40 miles of beach, marshes, ponds, and uplands to explore. Families will appreciate the gentle hiking trails, educational programs, and well-equipped beaches with restrooms and changing facilities.
#3 St. Simons Island Beaches, St. Simons Island, Georgia
This beautiful spot features expansive beaches and a historic lighthouse, with numerous access points for a perfect family day by the sea.
#4 Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia
A profound place of national remembrance, this cemetery is significant for Memorial Day observances, featuring ceremonies and the iconic Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
#5 Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, Florida
In fifth place overall, known for its broad, sandy shores and calm waters, Clearwater Beach offers a relaxed beach day with accessible amenities such as showers, restrooms, and eateries.
#6 Island Beach State Park, Seaside Park, New Jersey
Island Beach State Park provides a less developed beach experience with over 10 miles of sandy beaches surrounded by natural dunes and maritime forests.
#7 San Antonio River Walk, San Antonio, Texas
The River Walk features peaceful stretches ideal for family picnics or walks along the banks of the San Antonio River.
#8 Ocean City Boardwalk, Ocean City, New Jersey
Ocean City Boardwalk, in 8th place, is perfect for strolling, dining, and entertainment by the beach, featuring attractions like arcades and a small amusement park.
#9 Outer Banks Beaches, North Carolina
Known for their wide sandy shores and beauty, these beaches are ideal for beachcombing, kite flying, or simply relaxing by the sea.
#10 Liberty State Park, Jersey City, New Jersey
Rounding out the top 10, this park offers stunning views of iconic landmarks and extensive amenities for picnicking, playing, or enjoying a leisurely walk along the waterfront.
Colorado had two of the best Memorial Day destinations:
#32 Garden of the Gods, Colorado Springs
Garden of the Gods is a public park known for its stunning geological formations and panoramic views. The park offers a variety of easy walking and hiking trails that are accessible for all ages. The Visitor and Nature Center provides educational exhibits and free guided nature walks, making it a fantastic place to learn about the area’s natural history and wildlife.
#82 Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, Morrison
Just outside Denver, Red Rocks is a unique geological phenomenon and a publicly owned park that is free to explore when there are no concert events. Families can hike the trails (which vary from easy to moderate), visit the Colorado Music Hall of Fame, and enjoy the natural red rock scenery that makes the park famous.
“Memorial Day is a special time for families to come together and honor the brave men and women who have served our country,” says Matthew Meier of MaxTour. “Our survey highlights some of the most cherished destinations where families can create lasting memories while paying tribute to our heroes. Whether it’s enjoying a scenic hike, a day at the beach, or participating in a solemn ceremony, these locations offer something meaningful for everyone.”
Here are the rest of the rankings:
|Ranking
|Location
|City
|State
|11
|Ocean City Boardwalk
|Ocean City
|Maryland
|12
|Acadia National Park
|Bar Harbor
|Maine
|13
|Siesta Key Beach
|Sarasota
|Florida
|14
|Kailua Beach Park
|Kailua
|Hawaii
|15
|Falls Park on the Reedy
|Greenville
|South Carolina
|16
|International Rose Test Garden
|Portland
|Oregon
|17
|Rio Grande Nature Center State Park
|Albuquerque
|New Mexico
|18
|Forest Park
|St. Louis
|Missouri
|19
|Hot Springs State Park
|Thermopolis
|Wyoming
|20
|Longwood Gardens
|Kennett Square
|Pennsylvania
|21
|Chattanooga Riverwalk
|Chattanooga
|Tennessee
|22
|Lincoln Park
|Chicago
|Illinois
|23
|Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail
|Cuyahoga Valley
|Ohio
|24
|Waikiki Beach
|Honolulu
|Hawaii
|25
|Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site
|Little Rock
|Arkansas
|26
|Poipu Beach Park
|Poipu
|Hawaii
|27
|Capitol Complex
|Charleston
|West Virginia
|28
|Spokane River Centennial Trail
|Spokane
|Washington
|29
|Fort Snelling National Cemetery
|Minneapolis
|Minnesota
|30
|Jekyll Island
|Jekyll Island
|Georgia
|31
|Sand Harbor in Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park
|Incline Village
|Nevada
|32
|Garden of the Gods
|Colorado Springs
|Colorado
|33
|Sylvan Lake
|Custer
|South Dakota
|34
|Tempe Town Lake
|Tempe
|Arizona
|35
|Santa Monica Beach and Pier
|Santa Monica
|California
|36
|Belle Isle Park
|Detroit
|Michigan
|37
|City Park
|New Orleans
|Louisiana
|38
|Myrtle Beach State Park
|Myrtle Beach
|South Carolina
|39
|Table Rock Lake State Park
|Branson
|Missouri
|40
|Antelope Island State Park
|Syracuse
|Utah
|41
|Assateague Island National Seashore
|Berlin
|Maryland
|42
|Cape Henlopen State Park
|Lewes
|Delaware
|43
|American Village
|Montevallo
|Alabama
|44
|Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park
|Key Biscayne
|Florida
|45
|Lindenwood Park
|Fargo
|North Dakota
|46
|National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific
|Honolulu
|Hawaii
|47
|Olbrich Botanical Gardens
|Madison
|Wisconsin
|48
|Gettysburg National Military Park
|Pennsylvania
|49
|Indiana Dunes National Park
|Porter
|Indiana
|50
|Roger Williams Park
|Providence
|Rhode Island
|51
|Cannon Beach
|Cannon Beach
|Oregon
|52
|Griffith Park
|Los Angeles
|California
|53
|Sandy Point State Park
|Annapolis
|Maryland
|54
|Theodore Roosevelt National Park
|Medora
|North Dakota
|55
|Maymont
|Richmond
|Virginia
|56
|Tybee Island
|Savannah
|Georgia
|57
|Chalco Hills Recreation Area
|Omaha
|Nebraska
|58
|Letchworth State Park
|Castile
|New York
|59
|Itasca State Park
|Park Rapids
|Minnesota
|60
|Scioto Mile
|Columbus
|Ohio
|61
|Sarah P. Duke Gardens
|Durham
|North Carolina
|62
|Cheney State Park
|Cheney
|Kansas
|63
|Liberty Park
|Salt Lake City
|Utah
|64
|Radnor Lake State Park
|Nashville
|Tennessee
|65
|Sandpoint City Beach
|Sandpoint
|Idaho
|66
|Blackwater Falls State Park
|Davis
|West Virginia
|67
|Discovery Park
|Seattle
|Washington
|68
|Franconia Notch State Park
|Franconia
|New Hampshire
|69
|High Line
|Manhattan
|New York
|70
|Natural Bridge State Resort Park
|Slade
|Kentucky
|71
|Presidio of San Francisco
|San Francisco
|California
|72
|Bde Maka Ska
|Minneapolis
|Minnesota
|73
|Jones Beach State Park
|Wantagh
|New York
|74
|Point Lobos State Natural Reserve
|Carmel-by-the-Sea
|California
|75
|Tony Knowles Coastal Trail
|Anchorage
|Alaska
|76
|USS Midway Museum
|San Diego
|California
|77
|Vietnam Veterans Memorial
|Washington D.C
|78
|Birmingham Botanical Gardens
|Birmingham
|Alabama
|79
|Boston Common for the Memorial Day Flag Garden
|Boston
|Massachusetts
|80
|Grand Teton National Park
|Moose
|Wyoming
|81
|Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park
|Gilbertsville
|Kentucky
|82
|Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre
|Morrison
|Colorado
|83
|Mahoney State Park
|Ashland
|Nebraska
|84
|Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park
|Monument Valley
|Arizona
|85
|National WWII Museum
|New Orleans
|Louisiana
|86
|Zilker Metropolitan Park
|Austin
|Texas
|87
|Eagle Creek Park
|Indianapolis
|Indiana
|88
|Lake of the Ozarks State Park
|Kaiser
|Missouri
|89
|Myriad Botanical Gardens
|Oklahoma City
|Oklahoma
|90
|Silver Lake State Park
|Mears
|Michigan
|91
|Gulf State Park
|Gulf Shores
|Alabama
|92
|Lake Charles Boardwalk
|Lake Charles
|Louisiana
|93
|Bozeman Pond Park
|Bozeman
|Montana
|94
|Hoover Dam
|Nevada
|95
|Pikes Peak State Park
|McGregor
|Iowa
|96
|Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk
|Rehoboth Beach
|Delaware
|97
|Schuylkill River Trail
|Philadelphia
|Pennsylvania
|98
|Silver Falls State Park
|Sublimity
|Oregon
|99
|White Sands National Park
|Alamogordo
|New Mexico
|100
|Buffalo National River
|Northern Arkansas
|Arkansas
|101
|Coopers Rock State Forest
|Bruceton Mills
|West Virginia
|102
|Custer State Park
|Custer
|South Dakota
|103
|Montrose Beach
|Chicago
|Illinois
|104
|Wellington State Park
|Bristol
|New Hampshire
|105
|Coeur d’Alene City Park and Beach
|Coeur d’Alene
|Idaho
|106
|Gulf Islands National Seashore
|Ocean Springs to Biloxi
|Mississippi
|107
|Hampton Beach State Park
|Hampton
|New Hampshire
|108
|Minnehaha Park
|Minneapolis
|Minnesota
|109
|Monroe Lake
|Bloomington
|Indiana
|110
|Redfish Lake
|Stanley
|Idaho
|111
|Burlington Bike Path
|Burlington
|Vermont
|112
|Lake Hefner
|Oklahoma City
|Oklahoma
|113
|Popham Beach State Park
|Phippsburg
|Maine
|114
|Waterfront Park
|Burlington
|Vermont
|115
|Crescent Beach State Park
|Cape Elizabeth
|Maine
|116
|Hocking Hills State Park
|Logan
|Ohio
|117
|Presque Isle State Park
|Erie
|Pennsylvania
|118
|Savin Rock Trail
|West Haven
|Connecticut
|119
|El Dorado State Park
|El Dorado
|Kansas
|120
|Lake Barkley State Resort Park
|Cadiz
|Kentucky
|121
|Silver Sands State Park
|Milford
|Connecticut
|122
|Valley of Fire State Park
|Overton
|Nevada
|123
|Colt State Park
|Bristol
|Rhode Island
|124
|Hank Aaron State Trail
|Milwaukee
|Wisconsin
|125
|Shawnee Mission Park
|Shawnee
|Kansas
